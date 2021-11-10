News

Paul Rudd is the Sexiest Man Alive – Magazine

Paul Rudd
Paul Rudd

Actor Paul Rudd, born in 1969, was named Sexiest Man Alive by US magazine People: for the next twelve months he will hold the title of sexiest man alive, which until a few hours ago was held by Michael B. Jordan. The announcement was made during the television program ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’. Paul Rudd he is also a producer and screenwriter, but his fame is mainly due to acting: he is one of the Marvel superheroes (Ant-Man) and has appeared in small and large films such as’ We are infinite ‘,’ 40 years virgin ‘,’ Romeo + Juliet ‘,’ Very Pregnant ‘and in the upcoming’ Ghostbusters: Legacy ‘(which will be released in Italian cinemas on November 18th). He has been married to Julie Yaeger since 2003 and has two children.

All the sexiest man alive

People
assigns the title of sexiest man in the world since 1985 and in some (few) cases he has awarded the same person twice, while on one occasion he has crowned a couple (Richard Gere and Cindy Crawford). Here is the complete list, from the most recent to the oldest: they are all men who belong to the world of entertainment, with the only exception of the politician Kennedy Jr. and the footballer David Beckham.

2020: Michael B. Jordan

2019: John Legend

2018: Idris Elba

2017: Blake Shelton

2016: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

2015: David Beckham

2014: Chris Hemsworth

2013: Adam Levine

2012: Channing Tatum

2011: Bradley Cooper

2010: Ryan Reynolds

2009: Johnny Depp

2008: Hugh Jackman

2007: Matt Damon

2006: George Clooney

2005: Matthew McConaughey

2004: Jude Law

2003: Johnny Depp

2002: Ben Affleck

2001: Pierce Brosnan

2000: Brad Pitt

1999: Richard Gere

1998: Harrision Ford

1997: George Clooney

1996: Denzel Washington

1995: Brad Pitt

1994: Keanu Reeves

1993: Richard Gere and Cindy Crawford (Sexiest couple alive)

1992: Nick Nolte

1991: Patrick Swayze

1990: Tom Cruise

1989: Sean Connery

1988: John F. Kennedy Jr.

1987: Harry Hamlin

1986: Mark Harmon

1985: Mel Gibson

