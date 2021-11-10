Paul Rudd is the Sexiest Man Alive – Magazine

Actor Paul Rudd, born in 1969, was named Sexiest Man Alive by US magazine People: for the next twelve months he will hold the title of sexiest man alive, which until a few hours ago was held by Michael B. Jordan. The announcement was made during the television program ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’. Paul Rudd he is also a producer and screenwriter, but his fame is mainly due to acting: he is one of the Marvel superheroes (Ant-Man) and has appeared in small and large films such as’ We are infinite ‘,’ 40 years virgin ‘,’ Romeo + Juliet ‘,’ Very Pregnant ‘and in the upcoming’ Ghostbusters: Legacy ‘(which will be released in Italian cinemas on November 18th). He has been married to Julie Yaeger since 2003 and has two children.

All the sexiest man alive

assigns the title of sexiest man in the world since 1985 and in some (few) cases he has awarded the same person twice, while on one occasion he has crowned a couple (Richard Gere and Cindy Crawford). Here is the complete list, from the most recent to the oldest: they are all men who belong to the world of entertainment, with the only exception of the politician Kennedy Jr. and the footballer David Beckham.

2020: Michael B. Jordan



2019: John Legend



2018: Idris Elba



2017: Blake Shelton



2016: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson



2015: David Beckham



2014: Chris Hemsworth



2013: Adam Levine



2012: Channing Tatum



2011: Bradley Cooper



2010: Ryan Reynolds



2009: Johnny Depp



2008: Hugh Jackman



2007: Matt Damon



2006: George Clooney



2005: Matthew McConaughey



2004: Jude Law



2003: Johnny Depp



2002: Ben Affleck



2001: Pierce Brosnan



2000: Brad Pitt



1999: Richard Gere



1998: Harrision Ford



1997: George Clooney



1996: Denzel Washington



1995: Brad Pitt



1994: Keanu Reeves



1993: Richard Gere and Cindy Crawford (Sexiest couple alive)



1992: Nick Nolte



1991: Patrick Swayze



1990: Tom Cruise



1989: Sean Connery



1988: John F. Kennedy Jr.



1987: Harry Hamlin



1986: Mark Harmon



1985: Mel Gibson