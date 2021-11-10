Paul Rudd is the Sexiest Man Alive – Magazine
Actor Paul Rudd, born in 1969, was named Sexiest Man Alive by US magazine People: for the next twelve months he will hold the title of sexiest man alive, which until a few hours ago was held by Michael B. Jordan. The announcement was made during the television program ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’. Paul Rudd he is also a producer and screenwriter, but his fame is mainly due to acting: he is one of the Marvel superheroes (Ant-Man) and has appeared in small and large films such as’ We are infinite ‘,’ 40 years virgin ‘,’ Romeo + Juliet ‘,’ Very Pregnant ‘and in the upcoming’ Ghostbusters: Legacy ‘(which will be released in Italian cinemas on November 18th). He has been married to Julie Yaeger since 2003 and has two children.
All the sexiest man alive
People
assigns the title of sexiest man in the world since 1985 and in some (few) cases he has awarded the same person twice, while on one occasion he has crowned a couple (Richard Gere and Cindy Crawford). Here is the complete list, from the most recent to the oldest: they are all men who belong to the world of entertainment, with the only exception of the politician Kennedy Jr. and the footballer David Beckham.
2020: Michael B. Jordan
2019: John Legend
2018: Idris Elba
2017: Blake Shelton
2016: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson
2015: David Beckham
2014: Chris Hemsworth
2013: Adam Levine
2012: Channing Tatum
2011: Bradley Cooper
2010: Ryan Reynolds
2009: Johnny Depp
2008: Hugh Jackman
2007: Matt Damon
2006: George Clooney
2005: Matthew McConaughey
2004: Jude Law
2003: Johnny Depp
2002: Ben Affleck
2001: Pierce Brosnan
2000: Brad Pitt
1999: Richard Gere
1998: Harrision Ford
1997: George Clooney
1996: Denzel Washington
1995: Brad Pitt
1994: Keanu Reeves
1993: Richard Gere and Cindy Crawford (Sexiest couple alive)
1992: Nick Nolte
1991: Patrick Swayze
1990: Tom Cruise
1989: Sean Connery
1988: John F. Kennedy Jr.
1987: Harry Hamlin
1986: Mark Harmon
1985: Mel Gibson
