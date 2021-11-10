Paul Rudd is the sexiest man in the world and he is a victory to celebrate

Chris Hemsworth, Bradley Cooper, George Clooney, Jude Law, David Beckham, Channing Tatum, Michael B. Jordan, Brad Pitt, Ryan Reynolds. These are some of the men who, since 1985, have been recognized by People magazine as the “sexiest living man of the year” and probably until a few years ago many would not have found Paul Rudd worthy of appearing on the list, at alongside these beautiful gentlemen.

But in 2021, here he is, changing the rules of the game. Despite rumors that Chris Evans is certain to be the winner, at 52 it is Paul Rudd who takes the title.

A nice surprise

Sensuality and beauty are extremely subjective, which is why there is always a wide debate about the victory of this award: everyone would have preferred that actor or that model.

Paul Rudd’s victory, however, deserves further reflection. It is surprising not because the actor is not handsome or not sexy (God forbid, who are we to say no or yes?), But because he has never been ‘framed’ as such by show business.

Since his film debut Rudd has been the clumsy and nerdy guy, likeable but certainly not attractive. He gained fame in romantic and comic comedies such as These are 40 And Role Models, Very pregnant alongside Seth Rogen, I Love You, Man And Don’t dump me with Jason Segel, Anchorman with Will Ferrell.

The general public begins to love him, however, when he enters the Marvel Universe. Again he gets the role of an Avenger who focuses on comedy, unlike colleagues Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans, the center of jokes in the same films about their fabulous physical appearance. Ant-Man is certainly not the “sexy” Avenger but the nice one.

Happy birthday to Paul Rudd. From ‘Friends’ to ‘Ant-Man’, which of his 121 credits is your favorite? Https: //t.co/W8Zar8JTUR pic.twitter.com/1ZEI9ottPI – IMDb (@IMDb) April 6, 2020

To say he is surprised by People’s decision is Paul Rudd himself, who does not give up the joke and declares: “I hope to finally be invited to those sexy dinners with George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Michael B. Jordan”. Then he added, as if to say that he doesn’t really see himself in this title: “I guess I’ll be much more aboard yachts now. I’m thrilled to expand my yacht life. And I’ll probably try to get better at brooding in soft light. . I like to reflect. I think this will help me become more mysterious. I can’t wait. “

Because it’s a win for us all

Paul Rudd has shown that you don’t need to “pose as sexy” to be sexy, that comedy is sensual and that in 2021 wearing pink (a color that he loves very much and shows off often), having played a gay boy (in The object of my desire) or being self-deprecating about your appearance does not make you “less masculine”.

NO THOUGHTS JUST PAUL RUDD IN PINK. pic.twitter.com/Bx0T4oQI3Q – marti ⎊ ceo of paul rudd | TSND ERA (@ IR0NLANG) November 1, 2021

It is a win for everyone because with this People assignment remembers that there is no single canon of beauty and sensuality and that none of us should be imprisoned in a single category. The nice guy can be sexy too