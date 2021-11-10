Paul Rudd is the sexiest man of the year according to People

Paul Rudd is the sexiest man of 2021, second People. The protagonist of Ant-Man inherited the title of Sexiest Man Alive – that every year the American magazine assigns to a character from the world of entertainment or sport – by Michael B Jordan, winner in the year of the pandemic.

“I’m going to prepare the business cards right away,” joked the 52-year-old actor who received the news with great amazement. In his career, in fact, he has always received many awards for his being kind, reliable, serious and hardworking, but so far he had never been counted among the stars that trigger the lowest instincts of fans: «I am perfectly aware that when people read my name they will say: ‘What?!?!’», He commented with Rudd magazine, who in the series Friends she had lent her face to Mike, Phoebe’s boyfriend. “Mine is not false modesty. There are so many men who deserved the title more than me. I see myself only as a father and a husband, and when I’m not working I spend time with my family ».

But it is precisely this attitude that convinced the jury of People to elect Rudd: his always being a bit shy, combined with a pair of deep green eyes and a gentle smile, is what has always fascinated the public about him. In addition to having made him win his wife Julie, with whom he has two children, Jack and Darby, aged 17 and 12. “I found out by email and she was the only one I told right away. At first she was amazed and amused, but then she commented “Well, they saw it right”. She probably lied, but she was very sweet, I have to admit. Besides, what else could he have said? “

Those who, according to Rudd, will tease him a lot about this crown are his friends: «They will destroy me, I know. After all, that’s why they’re my friends. They know my life will change from this to this from now on, “he joked. “Now, finally, I will be invited to some of those fantastic dinners with George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Michael B Jordan. After all, I see myself at yacht parties, indeed, I hope to hang out on yachts more and more! “