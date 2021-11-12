Paul Rudd, Jennifer Aniston: “Sexiest man of the year? We always knew”

Jennifer Aniston commented on the title of ‘Sexiest Man of the Year’, recently received by Paul Rudd, with the following words: ‘We have always known’.

For Jennifer Aniston, apparently, Paul Rudd is thesexiest man in the world Longer than People magazine: the Golden Globe winner congratulated her friend and longtime collaborator through an Instagram story after Rudd was named the Sexiest Man Alive.

“This thing makes me so happy. We’ve always known that, but Paul Rudd is officially the sexiest man in the world for People Magazine! “wrote Aniston on her Instagram Stories, also sharing a video of Paul’s photo shoot.

The actress also shared a photo of herself with the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star as the two hug in a scene from their romantic comedy The Object of My Wish. “You don’t get old, which is strange“wrote the Friends star in the caption of the image.”But we love you all the same. “

In addition to their 1998 comedy Paul Rudd and Jennifer Aniston starred together in Nudes and Happy in 2012 and shared the screen in the last two seasons of Friends, the hit sitcom in which Rudd played Phoebe’s husband Mike Hannigan.