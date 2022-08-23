Paul Rudd joins the new season of Only Murders in the Building

One of the most successful series of the last year was “Only Murders in the Building”the true crime comedy starring Steve Martin, Selena Gomez Y Martin Short. A little over a month after the premiere of the second season by Star Plus, the series was renewed for one more season and already has its first acquisition: Paul Rudd.

The charismatic actor will join the main cast in the role of one of the neighbors of the building, although more details of the character are unknown.

Paul Rudd has already worked with Selena Gomez in “The Fundamentals of Caring” so the actress was very excited with the arrival of the actor to the cast that had Shirley MacLaine, Amy Schumer and Cara Delevingne What guest actresses in his second season.

from the minds of Steve Martin, Dan Fogelmanmen behind “This Is Us”, and John Hoffmann, “Only Murders in the Building” revolves around three strangers who share an obsession with true crime stories and suddenly find themselves embroiled in one. When a horrific death occurs in their exclusive apartment building on New York’s Upper West Side, the three suspect murder and use their knowledge of true crime to uncover the truth.

With the new season of the series, the race of Steve Martin continues to be active after last week’s statements in which the 76-year-old actor assured that he would retire from acting when the series came to an end.

“When this TV series is over, I’m not going to look for other jobs. I’m not going to look for other movies. I don’t want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it. There’s a point in your career when people are dying to see you. Now I’m at the point in my career when it’s my turn to be present,” said the actor.

Only Murders in the Building The last episode of its second season has already premiered, and now fans will have to be patient and wait for the release of the third season, which does not yet have a release date.

