Paul Rudd joins the new season of Only Murders in the Building

One of the most successful series of the last year was “Only Murders in the Building”the true crime comedy starring Steve Martin, Selena Gomez Y Martin Short. A little over a month after the premiere of the second season by Star Plus, the series was renewed for one more season and already has its first acquisition: Paul Rudd.

The charismatic actor will join the main cast in the role of one of the neighbors of the building, although more details of the character are unknown.

