Paul Rudd: “My wife would have chosen Keanu Reeves as the sexiest man in the world, I too would have voted for him”

Paul Rudd jokingly revealed that his wife would have chosen Keanu Reeves as the sexiest man in the world: ‘Actually I would have voted for him too’.

Paul Rudd holds the title of Sexiest Man Alive according to People magazine but, apparently, if you ask his wife what she thinks she might say that in her own way Keanu Reeves he should have received the title in 2021.

Rudd, who was named Sexiest Man Alive last week, has been married to his wife, producer Julie Yaeger, since 2003. During an Extra interview, the star joked that, even after all the years passed together, his wife would not have chosen him if he had had a chance to vote for the sexiest man in the world.

“No, he would have voted for Keanu Reeves“, the actor said ironically.”Come on, it’s Keanu, to be honest I would have voted for him tooRudd and Reeves, 57, previously worked together on the 2016 short Any Can Quantum: While they didn’t appear together on screen, Reeves narrated the project while Rudd faced Stephen Hawking in a game of chess.

Although Keanu Reeves was never crowned the Sexiest Man Alive, the actor was nominated for the title in 1994 by People Magazine alongside Hugh Grant and Jim Carrey. In a TV special titled People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2015: 30 Years of Sexy, the magazine’s former editor, Jess Cagle, revealed that Reeves would undoubtedly win that year if the magazine was able to pick a winner.