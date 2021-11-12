News

Paul Rudd Sexiest Man Alive, Jennifer Aniston comments: “We always knew!”

Photo of James Reno James Reno14 hours ago
0 15 1 minute read

The most talked about news in Hollywood this week is undoubtedly the announcement by the magazine People, by Paul Rudd sexiest man of 2021. Several stars have shared their reactions on social networks including Jennifer Aniston who worked with Rudd in Naked and happy.

In true Paul Rudd style, his new honor has taken a funny twist, don’t miss Bendict Wong’s viral response, and the actor himself wasn’t the only one to join in on the fun as many of his famous friends took to social media. Jeremy Renner congratulated Rudd with a sweet and slightly spicy post, as did Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds.

His co-star of Naked and happy, Jennifer Aniston, praised the colleague in her Instagram stories writing: “We’ve always known that, but Paul Rudd is officially the sexiest man in the world!” But like all of his co-stars, he also pointed out Rudd’s lack of aging adding: “You don’t get old, which is strange. But we love you anyway! “. Even the director of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Peyton Reed, used Twitter to remark the news: “It is known that today I directed the sexiest man in the world” wrote in the tweet that you find at the bottom of the news.

All these comments can only have pleased Rudd who we will soon see at the cinema in Ghostbusters: Legacy outgoing on November 18, 2021.

Photo of James Reno James Reno14 hours ago
0 15 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Nine Perfect Strangers, the plot and why to see the new TV series with Nicole Kidman

August 27, 2021

biography and private life of the wife of Ronn Moss

2 weeks ago

The Last Duel – The review

October 3, 2021

Camila Cabello wrote a beautiful post in Italian

August 20, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button