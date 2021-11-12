Paul Rudd Sexiest Man Alive, Jennifer Aniston comments: “We always knew!”

The most talked about news in Hollywood this week is undoubtedly the announcement by the magazine People, by Paul Rudd sexiest man of 2021. Several stars have shared their reactions on social networks including Jennifer Aniston who worked with Rudd in Naked and happy.

In true Paul Rudd style, his new honor has taken a funny twist, don’t miss Bendict Wong’s viral response, and the actor himself wasn’t the only one to join in on the fun as many of his famous friends took to social media. Jeremy Renner congratulated Rudd with a sweet and slightly spicy post, as did Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds.

His co-star of Naked and happy, Jennifer Aniston, praised the colleague in her Instagram stories writing: “We’ve always known that, but Paul Rudd is officially the sexiest man in the world!” But like all of his co-stars, he also pointed out Rudd’s lack of aging adding: “You don’t get old, which is strange. But we love you anyway! “. Even the director of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Peyton Reed, used Twitter to remark the news: “It is known that today I directed the sexiest man in the world” wrote in the tweet that you find at the bottom of the news.

All these comments can only have pleased Rudd who we will soon see at the cinema in Ghostbusters: Legacy outgoing on November 18, 2021.