Paul Rudd Voted Sexiest Man Alive by People

52-year-old Marvel face, Paul Rudd was voted sexiest man in the world by People. Famous Ant-Man film, Rudd said he was amazed by the recognition obtained. “I am quite aware that when people hear all of this, they will say, ‘What?'”.

The amazement of the person concerned

Although the Marvel Cinematic Universe has catapulted him into the Olympus of ‘Hollywood stars’, Rudd is proud of his being a ‘pantafolaio’, with an 18-year-old wife, 53-year-old Julie, and their children Jack, 17, and Darby. , 12. “When I think of myself, I think of myself as a husband and a father, as if I were just that,” continued Paul. “I only go out with my family when I’m not working. That’s what I like best.”

The wife’s reaction

His wife was the only person he revealed the People recognition to in advance. “She was amazed.” “But she was very sweet about it. After a few giggles, she said ‘Oh, they got it right.’ And she was very sweet. She probably wasn’t telling the truth. I just hope now they finally invite me to some of those sexy dinners with Clooney, Pitt and B Jordan, “the star continued with amusement. “And I guess I’ll be on a lot more yachts. I’m thrilled to be able to expand my yacht life.”

To win the People title of Sexiest man in the world in 2020 it was Michael B. Jordan, preceded by John Legend and Idris Elba. From the Marvel world, Chris Hemsworth in 2014 and Ryan Reynolds in 2010 also won the scepter.