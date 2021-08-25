Paul Schrader, 7 films on the rediscovery of a genius [LISTA]

Expected at the 78th Venice International Film Festival with The card collector, in cinemas from 3 September, Paul Schrader is a fundamental personality of the seventh art. The director, screenwriter and film critic has cooperated in the creation of some of the pivotal films in the contemporary history of cinema.

Born in 1946, Paul Schrader he did not seem destined for the world of Hollywood, at least not from the point of view of his Calvinist parents who prevented him from seeing a film until he was eighteen. But since the beginning as a screenwriter nowadays, in which he is an artist invited to the major festivals in the sector, Paul Schrader he found a way to create his own poetics and his own very personal style.

His filmography very often revolves around the concept of loneliness and characters who taste the bitter taste of despair when the world they know begins to collapse around them. Issues that can be found throughout his career, both as a screenwriter and as a director, even in the discussed one The Canyons, the film always presented at the Venice Film Festival that he saw Lindsay Lohan as the protagonist.

Often (wrongly) considered an author destined for the niche, Paul Schrader has films to his credit that should make the throat of every cinephile. Waiting to be able to see the new film that sees Oscar Isaac in the role of a gambler, we have decided to draw up a top of the director’s must-see films.

The Card Collector

From September 3 Paul Schrader’s latest work arrives at the cinema. The Card Collector tells the story of William Tell, a man with a dark past who invests his life in poker to exorcise his demons. When an old acquaintance of his reappears in his life, William will again have to deal with his torments …

In addition to giving us the return of Paul Schrader behind the camera, The Card Collector it also sanctions the umpteenth collaboration between the author and Martin Scorsese, present here as an executive producer. The two have already worked together in Taxi Driver, Wild bull And The last temptation of Christ. A winning combination that definitely bodes well …

Paul Schrader’s debut behind the camera: Tuta Blu

1978 movie, Blue Suit represents Paul Schrader’s debut behind the camera. This is the second script written together with his brother Leonard after Yakuza.

Blue Suit it was presented in competition at the Berlin Film Festival and received great acclaim from critics, who called it an extraordinary debut. The story is that of three men – played by Richard Pryor, Harvey Keitel and Yaphet Kotto – who decide to rob the union office. When the blow seems to go wrong, with almost paltry loot, the three discover a corruption plan involving organized crime.

Courtesies for guests

Based on the novel of the same name by Ian McEwan, Paul Schrader brings to the big screen a dreamlike and noir Venice, full of a charm that has rarely been achieved on the big screen.

Interpreted by Christopher Walken, Rupert Everett, Natasha Richardson and Helen Mirren, the story revolves around a couple traveling in the lagoon, hoping to find a couple’s happiness. However, their “honeymoon” is interrupted by the entry on the scene of a mysterious man who will lead them into a world of secrets, violence and sex.

Paul Schrader and the remake: Kiss of the Panther

In 1982 – exactly forty years later – Paul Schrader brings to the screen The kiss of the panther, remake of the film of the same name directed in 1942 by Jacques Tourneur. Once again Paul Schrader gets behind the camera to tell the dark and sometimes macabre side of sex, when he pauses to tell the sexual awakening of a virgin woman forced to turn into a feline monster every time she gives in to desire.

As often happens when a remake of a film that has become a classic of the genre is made, this film by Paul Schrader had not exactly enthusiastic reviews, which led him to regret having titled the film after the original, thus sparking the race for comparison.

First Reformerd – Creation at risk

Previewed at the 74th Venice International Film Festival in 2017, First Reformed it is a rather precise summa of the art of Paul Schrader.

The plot revolves around a young priest (Ethan Hawke) who leads a Calvinist church and who is facing a terrible crisis of faith following the death of his son in the war in Iraq.

His fragile mental balance as well as his loneliness is shattered when the man is joined by Mary (Amanda Seyfried) who seeks support and advice for her husband Michael, an environmental fanatic who wants his wife to proceed with an abortion so as not to give birth to another child who will weigh down an already exhausted Earth.

First Reformed it is above all the story of the crisis of a man who seeks confirmation in a collapsing world, addressing the theme of climate change, shot in 4: 3 to give greater prominence to the man on the field.