Paul Schrader, an “example for young people”, receives the Gold Lion of honor

paul schrader picked up this saturday golden lion of Venice for a career that is the best “possible example for young filmmakers”, in the words of Martin Scorseseand an example of an original and intellectual filmmaker, according to Sigourney Weaver.

Scorsese participated in the ceremony that was held at the Palazzo del Cinema de la Mostra through a video in which he spoke of an “extraordinary artist”, his “friend Paul Schrader”.

Schrader wrote the screenplay for Taxi driver (1974) and collaborated on those of Wild bull (1980) or The last temptation of Christ (1988), recalled Scorsese, expressing his unambiguous admiration for the honoree.

“My respect for him as an artist has grown with each film he has made,” said Scorsese, who stressed that Schrader has worked in the worst possible conditions and has always known how to adapt to circumstances, which has allowed him ” always make the movie I wanted to make.”

And he added: “his career is a luminous model of personal expression, he has never stopped growing as an artist. I can’t think of a better role model for filmmakers preparing for her first film. Those who feel discouraged, look and adapt and survive as Paul has done.





Something you agreed on Sigourney Weaverone of the protagonists -together with Joel Edgerton– from Schrader’s latest work, master gardenerpresented this Saturday out of competition in Venice.

Weaver highlighted his “extraordinary work” and assured that he is much more than a great director. He recalled that he began as a critic, in 1974 he wrote his first script and shortly after he directed his first film and has created a “diverse career” that has ranged from realism to terror or social criticism, but “always unconventional, original and intellectual” .

He has been “a beacon for American cinema for 50 years” and has shown that it is possible to develop “a personal career in commercial film and work both intellectually and emotionally” to achieve “a vision of one’s own.”

Schrader then received the Gold Lion from the president of the Venice Biennale, Robert Cicuttoand wanted to thank God, my family and my representatives, in that order, for the award.

In addition to citing some of the people who have helped him create and define himself as a person, beyond his family. Among them, Scorsese, Robert Bresson either charles eames.

“We are not exaggerating when we say that he is one of the most important American authors of his generation, a filmmaker deeply influenced by European cinema and culture, a screenwriter who is stubbornly independent but able to move easily through the Hollywood system,” said the director. director of the Venice Festival, Alberto Barbera announcing this Golden Lion.

Schrader (Grand Rapids, Michigan, 1946) has written and directed more than thirty films, including American Gigolo (1980), Touch (1997) or Affliction (1999)

In 2019 he was nominated for an Oscar for the screenplay for the thriller first reformedwith Ethan Hawke Y amanda seyfriedpremiered precisely at the 2017 Venetian Mostra.

Before the gala, the traditional red carpet parade took place, in which the actresses from the film shone, Weaver in an elegant red jumpsuit and Quintess Swindell, with a youthful gray model. While Schrader paid little attention to protocol and arrived in sneakers and with a casual jacket.

