Paul Schrader: cancel culture like Covid | Cinema

For the director this is a worrying phenomenon:
More and more careers are ending, not on criminal charges, but on personal charges, be it Kevin Spacey, Scott Rudin, and Johnny Depp. They ended up being a victim of the cancel culture. It is contagious, like the Delta variant. If your friend tells you: “They are saying horrible things about me, but they are not true“, You are afraid to publicly support him for fear of catching the same virus.
Schrader is in Venice to present The card collector, starring Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan and Willem Dafoe which will be distributed in Italy by Lucky Red in collaboration with Universal.
This is the official synopsis:
Told with the intensity that has always been the trademark of screenwriter and director Paul Schrader, THE CARD COUNTER stars Oscar Isaac in the role of William Tell, a former military man who lives in the shadows as a small-scale gambler. Tell’s meticulous life is shaken by meeting Cirk (Tye Sheridan), a young man seeking revenge against a common enemy. With the backing of mysterious lender La Linda (Tiffany Haddish), Tell takes Cirk onto the casino circuit to lead him on a new path. However, we don’t get rid of the ghosts of the past so easily …