Paul Schrader: cancel culture like Covid | Cinema

In a recent interview with Deadline,is back to talk about cancel culture and the impact on the lives of some artists. A few months ago, we recall, he spoke in favor of Kevin Spacey as an actor, explaining that “there are crimes in life but not in art”.

For the director this is a worrying phenomenon:

More and more careers are ending, not on criminal charges, but on personal charges, be it Kevin Spacey, Scott Rudin, and Johnny Depp. They ended up being a victim of the cancel culture. It is contagious, like the Delta variant. If your friend tells you: “They are saying horrible things about me, but they are not true“, You are afraid to publicly support him for fear of catching the same virus.

Schrader is in Venice to present The card collector, starring Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan and Willem Dafoe which will be distributed in Italy by Lucky Red in collaboration with Universal.

This is the official synopsis: