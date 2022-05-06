Paul Schrader will receive the Golden Lion of honor in Venice

The Venice Film Festival will award the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement to American filmmaker Paul Schrader, screenwriter of masterpieces such as Taxi driver. This is the first big announcement to warm up the engines before the next 79th edition of the event, which will be held between August 31 and September 10 in the city of canals.

“I feel deeply honored. Venice is the Lion of my heart”, declared the director and screenwriter when accepting the award. Schrader will be one of the protagonists of a very special edition at the Lido, since this year the Mostra celebrates 90 years since the screening of the first film, which makes the film festival the oldest in the world. Eleven editions were not held due to the war and other reasons.

Schrader, who competed for the Golden Lion in the last edition of the festival with the celebrated The card counter, with Oscar Isaac, has visited Venice several times throughout his prolific career. The director of the Mostra, Alberto Berbera, has highlighted when announcing the award that he is a key figure of New Hollywood who revolutionized the language and aesthetics of American cinema since the end of the 1960s.

“We are not exaggerating when we say that he is one of the most important American authors of his generation,” Barbera points out, “a filmmaker deeply influenced by European cinema and culture, a screenwriter who is stubbornly independent but capable of moving easily through the Hollywood system. ”.





Known for four major collaborations with Martin Scorsese, cabdriver -which won the Palme d’Or at Cannes in 1976-, raging bull (1980), The last temptation of Christ (1988) and Bringing out the dead (1999), the director (Grand Rapids, Michigan, 1946) began in the world of cinema as a film critic by publishing a book that is still being studied, Transcendental Style in Film: Ozu, Bresson, Dreyer. Later he started with his innovative scripts, leaving his personal mark with films like obsession (1976), by Brian de Palma.

The filmmaker made his directorial debut with blue necklace (1978), which was followed american gigolo (1980) with Richard Gere and the celebrated cat people (1982). In 2019, he was nominated for an Oscar for the screenplay for first reformedwith Ethan Hawke and Amanda Seyfried, which premiered precisely at this festival.

The Golden Lion for the race was awarded in past editions to personalities such as the Italian Roberto Benigni, the actress Jamie Lee Curtis, Tilda Swinton or Pedro Almodóvar, who was awarded in 2019.