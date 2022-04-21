Paul Stanley is hospitalized in an emergency and sends a message

This Wednesday, April 20 Paul Stanley He was absent from the morning ‘Hoy’, however, he did not make himself known because he was not present, although it was believed that his absence was due to the fact that he would be at the press presentation of his program ‘Perdiendo el judgment’.

However, at said press conference, which was directed by the producer Memo del Bosque It was revealed that the driver is hospitalized in an emergency.

The producer, along with the members of the Lolita Cortés program, ‘El Burro’ Van Rankin, Alexis Ayala, Luis Felipe Tovar, ‘El Borrego’ Nava and ‘El Indio Brayan’, reported that Paul could not be with them because he was hospitalized.

In a gown and in a hospital room, Paul appeared on camera from the hospital, where he greeted the public and sent a message.

“To all my friends from ‘Perdiendo el judgment’, colleagues, people from the press, I send you lots of hugs and kisses. From a complete hospitable tourist, because I’m in hospital, I’m sick… but don’t miss ‘Perdiendo el judgment’, we did it with a lot of love and you’re going to have a lot of fun, ”he said.

A few minutes ago through his Instagram account he uploaded a photo where he was lying in a hospital bed with oxygen and only accompanied the publication with a short sentence.

“Greetings band eat fruits and vegetables”, can be read. Immediately, his faithful followers sent him the best vibes so that he could get better soon.

It should be noted that the driver did not explain the reason for his hospitalization, it is expected that more details will be released in the next few hours.