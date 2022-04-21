Paul Stanley: This is the bacteria for which the driver of “Hoy” is hospitalized

Paul Stanley He was hospitalized in an emergency and this Wednesday he revealed it by sharing one of the first images from the hospital where he is recovering, although he has not given details about his health condition it was to an actress to whom he revealed the reason.

“Greetings, band. Eat fruits and vegetables”, was this the legend with which the host of “Hoy” shared the photograph he generated concern to his fans who did not hesitate to send messages of support wishing him a speedy recovery to see him again before the cameras.

Some celebrities also sent messages to the driver, including Raul “El Negro” AraizaEduardo Santamarina, Lalo Spain, Latin Lover, Lambda Garcia and Roxana Castellanos to whom he confessed the reason why he was hospitalized.

It is not yet known how long he has been in the hospital, but Paul Stanley explained that everything was due to a strong infection by salmonella. Although the photograph, in which he is seen greeting his fans, would indicate that he is in better health.

What is salmonella?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the salmonella is a bacterium that can be found in various foods such as chicken, beef and pork, as well as in eggs, fruits, vegetables and some processed foods.

Experts point out that food contaminated with salmonella, or with other harmful microbeshave a normal appearance, taste and smell, so it is important to know the measures to prevent an infection. These include adequate cleaning, separation, cooking and refrigeration.

The CDC notes that food is not the only way salmonella is spread, as it can also happen through contaminated water, the environment, other people and animals. Even pets and other animals that came into contact with zoos, farms, fairs, schools and nurseries.

Children under 5 years of age and adults over 65 are more susceptible to infection. Symptoms include diarrhea, fever, stomach cramps and blood in the stool for more severe cases.

