Paul: the sci-fi comedy starring Nick Frost and Simon Pegg (Review)

What happens when science fiction meets classic American comedy? This is the question that has the only answer Paul. Film of 2011, brings together two genres that seem to be very distant from each other, managing to make sense of what comes out of it. From the genius of Nick Frost And Simon Pegg, who in addition to being the main protagonists are also the screenwriters of the film, the alien is born Paul. Hilarious, outspoken and gifted with super powers, certainly a distant relative of all the aliens that are shown in horror, he is the perfect character to approach the two protagonists, with whom he creates the perfect blend.

Plot, cast and production of Paul

Paul is a 2011 comedy film directed by Greg Mottola, his screenplay was created by Nick Frost in collaboration with the colleague Simon Pegg. Parody of many science fiction movies like ET – The extraterrestrial or also Close encounters of the third kind, Paul marks the return of the Frost-Pegg duo after the two had teamed up on the film Shaun of the dead insane.

In 1947 a UFO crashes to Earth on the farm of the family of Tara, a young girl. In the crash, however, an alien remains there, unable to leave and so he becomes friends with Tara, who gives him the name Paul, before the US secret services kidnap him. Sixty years later, two friends who are passionate about science fiction, on a journey to discover the most important stages of alien culture, come across the alien Paul, who asks them for help in escaping from a mysterious pursuer. From here begins the adventure of Graeme and Clive together with Paul, fleeing from the American Men in Black, in an attempt to restore contact with the mother ship and finally be able to return to his planet.

Cast of Paul

In the cast of Paul there are important faces of science fiction cinema, one above all Sigourney Weaver, who in this film plays the antagonist, the so-called Big Guy. To keep her company in the so-called “dark side” there is a Jason Bateman in great shape, who here plays the role of Special Agent James Zoil. The two protagonists, as already mentioned, are played by Nick Frost And Simon Pegg, who had already acted alongside each other ne Shaun of the dead insane, a parody of zombie movies. Another name known in the science fiction field, this time for having taken part in the series X-Files, is that of Jane Lynch, who plays Pat Stevenson. Among other interpreters we have Jesse Plemons (Fargo), Jeffrey Tambor (Meet Joe Black), John Carroll Lynch (Zodiac, Shutter Island) e Bill Hader (You, me and Dupree).

Paul: a “sci-fi” parody

Greg Mottola directs a film that manages to entertain and amuse at the same time. Good characterization of the alien Paul who, of course, is the main source of comedy within the film along with the couple Frost Pegg. In fact, both confirm themselves as a close-knit couple who know how to divide the scene well, almost as if one completes the other. Both of them are perfect in the role of sci-fi nerds who are often a bit clumsy.

Clearly the film is full of references to sci-fi cinema, starting with the chosen actors up to explicit references like in Paul’s speech where he claims to have inspired Steven Spielberg for the realization of ET the extraterrestrial. Other references to science fiction films come with the mountain to which Paul leads everyone to be recovered by his fellows. It is in fact a mountain that clearly recalls the one seen in Close encounters of the third kind, also directed by Steven Spielberg.

Interesting is how the couple works Sigourney Weaver – Jason Bateman. In fact, the two seem to be the nemesis of the two protagonists and they fit very well in the part. Clearly, Weaver’s presence in this film is symbolic. In fact, she represents a symbol of science fiction films, having been the absolute protagonist of the saga of Alien and even candidate for a Oscar for Aliens – Final Showdown.