Paul Thomas Anderson: “I’m looking forward to working with Joaquin Phoenix again, but I also want Daniel Day-Lewis”

Paul Thomas Anderson dreams of returning to work with Joaquin Phoenix and Daniel Day-Lewis, but adds Denzel Washington and Olivia Colman to his wish list.

As he kicks off the promotional tour of his new job, the intimate coming-of-age Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson announces the desire to want return to work with Joaquin Phoenix, but also want to try to convince Daniel Day-Lewis to abandon early retirement.

The oilman: Daniel Day-Lewis and Paul Thomas Anderson on the set

The first reactions of the critics to Licorice Pizza speak of a “simply perfect” film. At the center of the story we find the very young Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman as Alana Kane and Gary Valentine, who fall in love and face the adult world in the San Fernando Valley of 1973. Paul Thomas Anderson told Variety that he was inspired to two milestones such as American Graffiti and Fuori di testa.

The casting of Licorice Pizza began with Alana Haim, a well-known member, together with her sisters, of the rock band Haim. Anderson wrote the part of Alana for her. As for Cooper Hoffman, he is the son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, a frequent collaborator of Anderson before his disappearance. Cooper remains a close friend of Anderson’s family, but the director didn’t expect to cast the newcomer alongside Haim before seeing him in action.

Both actors could return for another Anderson film, as the director explains:

“Once I have worked with someone, I really want to work with him again and again. I really want to work with every single person that is in this film. As well as I want to go back to working with Joaquin Phoenix. I am very much looking forward to working with him again. . There is a disproportionate amount of talent in the acting department and a lack of material to match their abilities. “.

Fiona Apple: “Listening to Paul Thomas Anderson and Quentin Tarantino stoned made me quit drugs”

And what about Paul Thomas Anderson’s new-to-the-world actors? Denzel Washington is the director’s dream:

“That power, the scale of his power and his reach as a movie star, is very exciting to think about working with him. Olivia Colman is another dream, as she is an absolute powerhouse..

Of course Anderson also hopes to be able to direct DDaniel Day-Lewis again, though the actor said he would be retiring after their latest collaboration, Phantom Thread. If you think about it, your director wouldn’t mind at all:

“We can sit here and hope he comes back. Wouldn’t that be great? When The Hidden Thread came out, I was asked a lot and now I feel the same way I did then. Yes, I’m as greedy as everyone else. I want more performance of Daniel. Day-Lewis. But I also think he’s given us more than enough, and we should stop being so greedy. He’s the king. “