Paul Thomas Anderson, the director suspended in time

A review of the career and poetics of American director Paul Thomas Anderson

Born in Los Angeles in June 1970, Paul Thomas Anderson he is one of the greatest American directors of our time. An author who with only eight films in his curriculum has managed to enter the history of cinema with some of the greatest contemporary masterpieces. We discover the origins of his cinematic talent, along with the development of the poetics that led him to be the established author he is now.

The beginnings: Sydney and Boogie Nights

Paul Thomas Anderson debuted on the big screen in 1996, just a few years later by the two colleagues and compatriots Quentin Tarantino and David Fincher. With the film Sydney, pulp story with independent tones and humble perspectives, Paul Thomas Anderson begins to demonstrate his talent both in writing and in the direction of the camera. Since its debut, PTA (acronym of the director) will be the author of all the scripts and the subject of his works, with only some occasional literary transposition.

Heather Graham and Paul Thomas Anderson on the set of Boogie Nights, 1997

But it’s with the next movie, Boogie Nights, which the director begins to get noticed more by the public and critics, signing a work that is now considered a cult of the American cinema of the turn of the century. The story is that of the rise and fall of a late 1970s pornographic actor played by a very young Mark Wahlberg. With Boogie Nights we begin to distinguish more the poetics of PTA, especially if contextualized within the postmodernist movement of those years. References to the history of cinema, mixture of genres and influences from Martin Scorsese And Robert Altman, make the second work of Paul Thomas Anderson a clear postmodern film that can be perfectly placed alongside any Tarantino film of the time; although it should be emphasized that this aspect of his cinema will gradually fade with the passage of time.

The transitional works: Drunk of love and Magnolia

In 1999 it comes out Magnolia, which is still today probably the most ambitious and at the same time least successful film by the Californian filmmaker. It is a choral work that makes explicit the influence of Robert Altman on the screenplay, director of the New Hollywood used to manage numerous storyline and as many characters whose stories cross each other. The work fails to find a cohesive and personal style, while staging excellent acting rehearsals and reaching cult status for many cinema fans.

At a Magnolia press conference, many reporters burst out laughing when PTA announced that his next film would star the comedian. Adam Sandler. Drunk with love it is in fact an almost surreal anomaly in both Sandler’s and Anderson’s filmography. It is a transitional film that begins to develop the directing style that PTA will carry on for the rest of his career, made up of ambitious camera movements alternating with intimate breaks where the focus is on the psychology of the characters. It is a work that abandons theensemble actor of previous films and focuses on a few specific characters. The 90s are abandoned and with them the meta-textual connections that characterized the American cinema of that era.

On the set of Drunk of Love

The maturation of Paul Thomas Anderson: from Il petroliere to Il filo hidden

With The oilman in 2007 comes the first masterpiece of Paul Thomas Anderson. A modern western set in the early 1900s where as the protagonist we find a Daniel Day-Lewis trimmed with black gold, here to one of his most majestic interpretations that earned him the second Oscar of his career.

A film that completes the transition of the poetics of Paul Thomas Anderson: from the referential traits to modern cinema of Boogie Nights and Magnolia, to the legacy of classic Hollywood of John Ford And Howard Hawks. His writing style remains focused on the psychological surgery of his characters, completely alienated from their historical context: a characterizing theme of the director’s poetic maturation that will be reached with subsequent films.

Also in The Master, set in the post-war period of America, the protagonists find themselves lost in an America suspended in time. The protagonist Freddie Quell (Joaquin Phoenix) is a war veteran who can’t find a place in American society, which goes on without him. Find refuge in the Cause of Lancaster Dodd (Philip Seymour Hoffman), a character inspired by the founder of Scientology. It is a continuous clash between the parties, between the irascible chaos of the first and the mania for control of the second. A journey to America in the 1950s partially inspired by the life of the writer John Steinbeck and the sea stories of the Hollywood actor Jason Robards.

On the set of Vizio di forma

The protagonist of The Master follows a cyclic narrative arc, which at the end of the film brings him back to square one. It is not the first time in the filmography of Paul Thomas Anderson where the protagonists end their journey without having evolved and without having “learned anything”. This is a situation in which the main character of the next film also finds himself, a hippie detective mentally stuck in the era of revolutionary upheavals as the United States moves undeterred into the 1970s. Based on the novel by Thomas Pynchon, Vice of Form it is certainly the most difficult film of PTA, which tells an intricate detective story with psychedelic tones. Vizio di Forma is uninterested in building a cohesive and concise thriller, and brings the viewer in tour de force made of drugs, rock music and narrative chaos. Choices not appreciated by the general public, which made the film fail miserably at the box office.

With The hidden thread PTA instead signs another masterpiece, returning to the arms of the Academy which in 2018 nominates the film for the most important Oscars (it will only win best costumes). Also in The Hidden Thread we find ourselves in front of a vintage film, set in the London fashion world of the 1950s. The love story between a designer and his muse that leads to a relationship based on the continuous alternation of power is very reminiscent of the dynamic between the characters of Il petroliere and The Master. Daniel Day-Lewis again offers an impeccable interpretation, the last one before the retirement from the big screen, while the Luxembourgish Vicky Krieps becomes one of the best revelations of the year. Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson exudes classicism from all pores, going to remember the cinema of Alfred Hitchcock And Douglas Sirk, but maintaining the style and themes that have now become characteristic of the author’s poetics.

The relationship with music: video clips, Junun and the upcoming Licorice Pizza

Since the beginning of his career, Paul Thomas Anderson has always had a strong connection with the musical field. In fact, he has directed numerous video clips for artists such as Fiona Apple, i Radiohead and the sisters Haim. One of the latter, Alana Haime, will also be the protagonist of the director’s next film: Licorice Pizza, a title that refers to the California record store chain popular in the 1970s.

Promotional image of Licorice Pizza

Since the time of Il petroliere, behind the soundtracks of the PTA films we find the guitarist of Radiohead Johnny Greenwood, with whom in 2015 he turned to India to shoot Junun: documentary that follows the recording of the homonymous album by the musical artist Shye Ben Tzur.

Greenwood’s music ranges from classic tones to alienating and distressing melodies, perfect for surrounding all those neurotic characters that Anderson has been putting on for the past decade. A musical attention that also goes beyond the compositions from scratch, as Greenwood is also the selector of all the non-original songs of the films. An artist, therefore, capable of exalting the cinema of a great director to perfection.

At the end of the year it should finally be released in cinemas all over the world Licorice Pizza, which from the trailer released a few days seems to want to retrace the style and atmosphere of Vizio di forma. Once again, a film set in a past America that will undoubtedly be viewed with a critical and disenchanted eye, as always, suspended above time. It is the third time that Paul Thomas Anderson it will touch that historical period and that setting, but we are confident that, once again, it will be able to update itself and continue one of the most intriguing poetic discourses of contemporary cinema.