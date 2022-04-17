Entertainment

Paul Verhoeven wants sex back in James Bond movies

The producers of james-bond They have yet to announce which actor will replace Daniel Craig like the new 007 after the veteran retired his version of the character last year with No Time to Diebut the filmmaker Paul Verhoeven he’s more interested in the return of sex scenes to the franchise than a new actor.

Verhoeven, creator of some of the most memorable intimate scenes in cinema, with films like Basic Instinct Y showgirlsexpressed his frustration to The Sunday Times because many of today’s Hollywood studio releases are sexless.

