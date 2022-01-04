Paul Walker: Brother Cody thanks Vin Diesel for supporting FuelFest

Vin Diesel attended the annual event of Cody Walker, the FuelFest, where car culture is celebrated for the benefit of Reach Out Worldwide, a non-profit disaster relief organization founded by its late brother Paul Walker, a close friend of Diesel.

“I’m here with my brother at the FuelFest“said Diesel from inside Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in Arizona in a clip posted on his Instagram profile.”It is such an honor to see the whole automotive culture brought together by my brother Cody“.

Cody, 33, publicly thanked the Fast and Furious actor during the film: “Thanks to everyone who showed their support today. Thanks to Vin Diesel and the F&F family for showing up in style“. Paul’s brother also commented on a photo of the star, writing:”The camera captured this wonderful moment. Thank you for always believing in me, supporting me and most importantly, helping to keep his legacy alive. ”

Tyrese Gibson, who starred opposite Diesel and Walker in the Fast and Furious franchise, also attended the event, sharing a photo of Cody and Vin Diesel’s hug: “The hug that will be felt all over the world! He jumped on a private plane because he didn’t want another day to go by without hugging Cody Walker right in the week we all lost our brother. This is love, this is true love for the WALKER FAMILY! “