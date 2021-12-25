Paul Walker, daughter gets married: Vin Diesel accompanies her to the altar in place of her father

Rome, 23 October 2021 – “Just married”. A black and white film, flowers, a long dress. And that message that seals the happy event, published on his Instagram profile. Meadow Walker, the daughter of actor Paul, got married and the people who accompanied her to the altar did not go unnoticed: next to her, on an unforgettable day, Vin Diesel, than in the photos holds the daughter of his dear friend and colleague of many films in the saga close Fast & Furious, who passed away in 2013. Vin was chosen as his godfather when Meadow was born, 22 years ago, and Friday was there, by his side. Blue suit and sunglasses, he guides her to the altar. And she smiles, with her veil and flowers in her hand.

It’s been a long time but we still don’t forget the Paul Walker accident: the actor died in 40 years for a car accident, while traveling at high speed in Santa Clarita, California, during a day off from the set of Fast & Furious 7. The film was interrupted and resumed only after many months in April 2014: to complete the planned scenes with the actor, the brothers Cody and Caleb.

At the time, Meadow was only 15 years old. Over the years the young woman has brilliantly embarked on the career of model and just a few months ago she announced her engagement to the actor Louis Thornton-Allan, with whom she is then married.