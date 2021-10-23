News

Paul Walker, daughter Meadow gets married: Vin Diesel accompanies her to the altar

The daughter of Paul Walker, the actor of “Fast & Furios” died in a car accident in 2013, she got married. And on her most important day she wanted him to accompany her to the altar Vin Diesel, co-star of Fast & Furious and a close friend of his father.

The ceremony

Meadow was only 15 when her father died. The 22-year-old model married actor Louis Thornton-Allan in the Dominican Republic, the photos and video exclusively for Vogue magazine show a small gathering on the waterfront at sunset for a very intimate and private ceremony, as they both had wanted since. Start. “The pandemic impacted our plans,” Meadow told Vogue. “Louis’s family was unable to attend. Many close friends we regard as family were also unable to attend due to travel restrictions. We could not have imagined a wedding. narrower and more personal, just perfect. Louis and I knew exactly what we wanted from the start. It was a very intimate celebration. “

The Meadow Walker dress was a silk evening dress, customized by Matthew Williams of Givenchy Haute Couture. Her husband is an actor just like her father, or rather he would really like to become one since at the moment it is only visible in the video of the song of January 2021 by Blu DeTiger. He studies acting at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting in New York and is a model of English origin, by Milton Keynes. He and Meadow made their debut on Instagram last July 9 with a rather misleading caption: “best friend” he wrote, “my love” she replied and shortly thereafter the American tabloids announced the engagement that soon left the step at the wedding.

