Paul Walker (Fast and Furious) dead at 40: who was driving the crash car?

Adored star since he played Brian O’Conner in the saga Fast and Furious – the 4th part is broadcast this August 25 on TFX -, Paul Walker tragically disappeared at the age of 40 in a car accident on November 30, 2013. The news caused a stir in Hollywood and beyond, putting end to the promising career of Vin Diesel’s great friend. In the car that was driving in Valencia, California, the actor was not alone: ​​he was in the vehicle with Roger Rodas, a friend. The latter, also deceased, was driving the Porsche Carrera GT.

With Roger Rodas, Paul Walker returned in this evening of November 2013 from a charity gala. If the spotlight was on the American star, father of a daughter, Meadow, just 5 years old at the time, CNN also portrayed the driver. The man was a 38-year-old businessman, married with two children. His youngest son was among the first to arrive near the scene after the crash. “His son beat me to it because he knew there was a fire and wanted to see it. But he didn’t realize it was his father, until he saw the care,” an eyewitness told CNN.

Paul Walker and Roger Rodas knew each other well, the first being advised on his business by the second, a particularly renowned specialist in wealth management. They shared a passion for cars together and it was in a motor racing club that they had met. Rodas drove a Porsche that Walker had owned in the past. Soon the two men were competing in races together, Rodas was captain and Walker was one of the team riders. An entrepreneur, he also owned a shop dedicated to motor racing.

The two men also had in common the involvement in noble causes. Roger Rodas was at the head of a charitable organization to help widows and orphans in El Salvador, the country of his origins. Then, the duo of friends created Reach Out Worldwide, an aid network for victims of natural disasters. It is moreover from an event of this association that they returned just before the accident.

Legal disputes followed after the sudden disappearance of these two men. In 2015, Paul Walker’s only daughter filed a lawsuit against Porsche, holding her responsible for her father’s death because the vehicle allegedly had defects. In 2017, an amicable settlement was reached with the German car manufacturer. Furthermore, the DailyMail reported that in 2014, the girl got $10.1 million from Roger Rodas’ inheritance, after the driver was found to be “partially responsible.”