Paul Walker gets his star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Paul Walker will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023a decade after his death.





the actor of Fast&Furiouswho died in a car accident in 2013will be one of three posthumous stars to receive the honor, along with Academy Award-nominated actressJuanita Moore and singer Jenni Rivera.

“The panel carefully selected these talented individuals, and we can’t wait to celebrate them as they become a part of Hollywood history with their star’s appearance on the world’s most famous catwalk,” said Ellen K, panel chair. selection of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Walk of Fame.

Walker’s Fast co-star, Ludacris will also receive a star as part of the class of 2023. The pair starred in four films in the franchise together before walkers untimely death: 2 Fast 2 Furious, Fast Five, Furious 6 Y Fast & Furious 7.

“Hello mom, your son is being selected to receive a STAR on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023. GOD IS THE GREATEST,” Luda said of his Walk of Fame announcement.

Other members of the franchise with a star on the Walk of Fame include Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Kurt Russell, Charlize Theron and 2 Fast 2 Furious director John Singleton.

Meanwhile, other 2023 inductees include Uma Thurman, Vince Vaughn, Jon Favreau and Ellen PompeOr Grey’s Anatomy.

Vin Diesel recently talked about Walker and how each of his films Fast&Furious it is made to “honor” him.

Walker played Brian O’Conner opposite Diesel’s Dominic Toretto in The Fast And The Furious from 2001 and appeared in nearly all of his subsequent installments until his death in 2013.

Taking to social media when Fast 10 began filming in April, Diesel explained that “There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t want to go back in time, talk to Pablo (Paul Walker) about going back to Los Angeles that Thanksgiving weekend. Every Fast movie I make should, at its core, always honor my brother Pablo.”

