Paul Walker, his daughter Meadow defeated a tumor: “I feel blessed and grateful” (PHOTO)

Meadow Walker, daughter from Paul Walker, shared a photo of herself in a medical center, dating back two years, saying she defeated a tumor and therefore feel “blessed and grateful“.

On November 30, exactly eight years will have passed since the tragic death of Paul Walker. The Fast and Furious actor passed away at just 40, prematurely leaving his daughter Meadow, who was just 15 at the time. Years later, Meadow has taken advantage of its social channels to tell about another obstacle it has faced in recent years. Walker shared a photo of her in a medical center, explaining that the shot dates back two years, when she was diagnosed with cancer. “2 years ago today. I have come a long way. Goodbye tumor. Blessed and grateful“, then reads the caption of the post which, as expected, was overwhelmed by messages of affection. Vin Diesel’s comment could not be missing, who posted the emoji of the clasped hands, as a sign of prayer and gratitude for the healing of Meadow.

Recall that, earlier this month, Meadow Walker got married to Louis Thornton-Allan on a beach in the Dominican Republic. The images of the ceremony also showed the presence of Vin Diesel, costar of Paul Walker in the franchise of Fast and Furious, chosen as the best man.

As reported by Comic Book, several rumors have suggested the entry of Meadow Walker in the Fast and Furious saga. During an interview with E !, the model said she didn’t want to exclude anything. Vin Diesel, on the other hand, commented the news in this way: “We leave every door open. Let’s make sure we don’t reveal all the secrets of Fast and Furious 10 right away!“.

Regarding the time of Paul Walker’s death and the aftermath of filming Fast and Furious 7, Vin Diesel said: “When the tragedy happened in 2013, we decided to stop shooting the film for about 5 months. We weren’t sure where to go. Then the studio accepted our version, which is to keep the character alive in our mythology. We started this franchise together, and then our brotherhood was born too. Everything must end at the same time“.