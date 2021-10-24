Paul Walker, the daughter gets married and Vin Diesel accompanies her to the altar

Reserved and restricted ceremony in the Dominican Republic. Meadow Walker marries Louis Thornton-Allen. And to take her by the hand in such an important moment is the best friend of her father who passed away eight years ago

A friendship lasting a lifetime and more. It’s the one between Vin Diesel and Paul Walker, co-star in the Fast & Furious saga and inseparable friends in real life. A bond that has not been lost or weakened after the untimely death of Walker, who died in a car accident in 2013. A bond that has been strengthened passing from one generation to the next on the wedding day of Meadow Walker, daughter of Paul.

Fast & Furious 9, Vin Diesel shows the Director’s Cut version The 22-year-old model is married to her partner Louis Thornton-Allan. And to accompany her to the altar, during a ceremony celebrated in the splendid setting of an island in the Dominican Republic, she chose Vin Diesel. A clear sign of how the actor and producer of the saga has remained linked to the family of his deceased friend.

Fast & Furious 9, in cinemas from today. The new clip in Italian The photos were taken exclusively for Vogue, but Meadow Walker decided to share a couple on her Instagram profile. In addition to the shot that portrays her next to her husband during the ceremony, the other image chosen to remember such a special day is the one in which Vin Diesel takes her arm and accompanies her to the altar.

Fast & Furious 9, the official clip “Attack on the armored car” “The pandemic had an impact on our plans,” Meadow admitted to Vogue. “Louis’s family was unable to attend. So did many close friends whom we consider family, due to travel restrictions.” However, “we couldn’t have imagined a more intimate, personal, perfect wedding. Louis and I knew exactly what we wanted from the start. It was a very intimate celebration.”