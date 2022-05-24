Paul Walker: the last message from the “Fast and Furious” actor before he died | Fast and Furious | Movies | United States Celebs nnda nnlt | SPORT-PLAY

Paul Walker, known for his role as Brian O’Conner in the popular “Fast and Furious” franchise, passed away on November 30, 2013 after a car accident. The tragic accident occurred when american actor He was in the middle of filming the movie “Fast and Furious 7″.

MORE INFORMATION: In this way Paul Walker convinced Jordana Brewster to film a dangerous scene in “Fast and Furious”

According to reports at the time, Walker was traveling as a passenger in his friend Roger Rodas’s red Porsche Carrera GT at a speed of approximately 100 miles per hour (about 160 km/h) when it lost control, then crashed, later the car exploded and the body of the 40-year-old artist was burned.

The news of his death shocked the entertainment world and the filming of “Fast and Furious 7” was at risk, but the production team decided to go ahead with the project. Some time later, more details of the tragic accident were discovered, such as what he said Paul Walker Before die.

MORE INFORMATION: When Paul Walker fought to get Tyrese Gibson back as Roman Pearce

Paul Walker was 40 years old when he died after a high-speed accident in Los Angeles. (Photo: Getty Images)

WHAT WERE PAUL WALKER’S LAST WORDS BEFORE HE DIED?

Paul Walker was 40 years old when he died after a high-speed accident in Los Angeles. The American actor was in the passenger seat of a red 2005 Porsche Carerra GT, driven by his partner Roger Rodas.

The friends had been testing the vehicle after it was on display at a fundraiser at a store owned by Roger.

Paul’s friend Jim Thorp told reporters at the scene what Paul Walker had told him before getting into the car. The last words of the star, said his friend, were: “Hey, let’s go for a walk.”

According to US media reports, Jim added: “He lived his life and died fast and furious. He loved speed, he loved cars and he had to die this way. He died in a very fast car with his friend”.

The death of Paul Walker was a pretty hard blow for the family of ‘Fast & Furious’ (Photo: Universal Pictures)

VIN DIESEL’S PROMISE TO PAUL WALKER

During an interview with USA Today for what would follow after “Furious 9”, Vin Diesel recalled a promise he made to Paul Walker in the past before his death, when they discussed how many movies they could make of the franchise in the future. This topic gave them both a lot of emotion and in fact caused Walker to always smile:

“He was always happy with the fact that he continued. He was always very excited and proud that his brother was thinking about these movies before the studio did, before anyone knew that another was coming and then another and that the stories worked. He was very proud of that, ”Diesel commented to the American media. MORE DETAILS HERE

HOW DID YOU FINISH RECORDING “FURIOUS 7″?

The first thing the production team had to do was rewrite the ending, then figure out how to make Brian O’Conner appear.

The task was not easy, since at least 350 additional shots of Paul Walker had to be produced to continue the film; of that total, 90 were archived footage of the actor in shots that had been cut from previous films in the American franchise. MORE DETAILS HERE