Paul Walker, the photo of his daughter with Vin Diesel: “My family”

Paul Walker’s daughter shared a photo of her with Vin Diesel and her daughter on Instagram and underlined the ‘familiarity’ of the shot

The family and friends of Paul Walker they have always continued to keep his memory alive. This time it was Meadow Walker, her daughter, who shared on her Instagram profile a photograph of her hugging a Vin Diesel and the actor’s daughter.

Paul Walker’s 22-year-old daughter shared a photograph of her in the company of Vin Diesel and her 13-year-old daughter Similce on Instagram and wrote: “My family”. The protagonist of the Fast & Furious franchise commented on the photo by writing: “All my love, always …”.

Since Paul Walker’s death, his daughter Meadow Walker has remained particularly fond of Vin Diesel and his family members. It is not the first time that Paul Walker’s daughter shares photos in the company of Vin Diesel and his family.

Loading... Advertisements

One shot, in particular, shows all the love that Meadow Walker feels towards Similce, Vincent and Pauline, the three children of Vin Diesel.

As reported by People, on November 5, 2019 Vin Diesel posted a photo on his Instagram profile to celebrate Meadow Walker’s 21st birthday and wrote: “I am really proud of who you have become. I have always been proud of you. Happy birthday, Meadow. You are 21 and you wanted to go to Japan. But your family is waiting for you to eat the birthday cake together. I send you so much love. , Uncle Vin “.

Paul Walker starred in 6 of the first 7 films in the Fast & Furious saga and appeared alongside Vin Diesel in 5 episodes. Last April, Meadow Walker remembered her father Paul Walker by sharing an Easter-themed photo on Instagram and said: “Today we celebrate the love you brought into the world”.