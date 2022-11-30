Paul Walker: Vin Diesel pays tribute to him nine years after his tragic death

Nine years after the tragic death of Paul Walker in a car accident, Vin Diesel paid tribute to him.

Vin Diesel does not forget Paul Walker. The 55-year-old actor paid tribute to the memory of his friend and co-star of the “Fast and Furious” franchise, who died on November 30, 2013 in a tragic car accident. Very close to the actor until his death at the age of 40, Vin Diesel wanted to pay tribute to him on the networks.

“Nine years… I love you, I miss you,” Vin Diesel posted overnight on Instagram. A message that he accompanied with a photograph featuring them both.

Very close to Paul Walker’s daughter

At the beginning of November, Vin Diesel had also not failed to wish a happy birthday to the daughter of Paul Walker, Meadow, of which he is none other than the godfather. Attention to which the 24-year-old model reacted with a tender message. “I love you so much,” she replied.

It must be said that Meadow Walker and Vin Diesel have remained very close despite the death of Paul Walker. She was thus able to count on her godfather in the important moments of her life. In October 2021, the actor had thus led the young woman to the altar on her wedding day.