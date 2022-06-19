Paul Walker will have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Almost ten years have passed since the death of actor Paul Walker due to a traffic accident, but his memory is still very present and that is why this year he is going to be new posthumous tribute by engraving his name on one of the stars that adorn the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

As Deadline has published, Walker will be one of those who receive his star on the Walk of Fame this year which will also honor another fellow member of the Fast and Furious saga, rapper and actor Ludacris, along with Bill Pullman, Uma Thurman, Vince Vaughn, director John Waters and actress Juanita Moore, now deceased.

From the world of television, director John Favreau, responsible for The Mandalorian, actresses Mindy Kaling and Ellen Pompeo and actors Martin Lawrence, Ralph Macchio and Garrett Morris. In the world of music, singer Lenny Kravitz, the Jonas Brothers and Marc Anthony, among others, will be honored.

Although the Fast & Furious franchise said goodbye to Paul Walker with the final scene of the seventh film in which Brian O’Conner was seen taking a different path than Vin Diesel’s Toretto, that It does not mean that the role of this character was terminated in the saga. In fact, as Justin Lin explained before leaving F9, he is still alive.

“It is an issue that has always been there and with which we wanted to be very respectful. The fact that Brian O’Conner is still alive in this universe you have to make it known. F9 is the first chapter of the finale and at some point I think we will have to show its presence in some way that is respectful,” the director told EW.

Therefore, it is very likely that Walker will appear in some capacity in one of the two films that are yet to be released from the saga, Fast X, which opens next year 2023, or in the last of all, the eleventh film in the car franchise.