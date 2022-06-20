Paul Walker will receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Almost a decade after his death in a car accident in 2013, Paul Walker will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The actor recognized for his role in “Fast & Furious” She will be one of three posthumous stars to receive the honor, along with Academy Award-nominated actress Juanita Moore and singer Jenni Rivera.

“The panel carefully selected these talented individuals, and we can’t wait to celebrate them as they become a part of Hollywood history with their star’s appearance on the world’s most famous catwalk.”said Ellen K, chair of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Walk of Fame selection board.

Additionally, he will not be the only star of this action franchise to receive a star as part of the class of 2023, as the rapper and actor Ludacris will also be part of the ceremony. The celebrity announced it with the following message on social networks: “Hey mom, your son is being selected to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023. God is the greatest.”

In this way, they join the group of actors in the franchise that already has its star on the Walk of Fame as Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Dwayne Johnson, Kurt Russell and “2 Fast 2 Furious” director John Singleton.

Other stars delivered in 2023 will be Vince Vaughn, Marc Anthony, Uma Thurman, Jon Favreau and Ellen Pompeo from Grey’s Anatomy.

