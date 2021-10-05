News

Paul Walker’s daughter and the moving photo with Vin Diesel [FOTO]

vin diesel, paul walker

The daughter of Paul Walker, Meadow, has posted on Instagram a shot that portrays him with Vin Diesel and his daughter Similce. The young woman joined the actor’s family very closely after the premature death of his father on November 30, 2013. The caption of the photo, Family, perfectly conveys the idea of ​​the relationship that was created between the two when mourning united them 8 years ago.

Immediately came the comment of the person concerned, Vin Diesel, who wrote: With love, always.

The actor of Fast and Furious he has always reiterated through his social networks the paternal love he has for the daughter of his brotherly friend Paul Walker. On November 5, 2019, the actor posted a beautiful photo to celebrate Meadow’s 21st birthday.

I could say that I am so proud of the person you are becoming – Diesel had written. But the truth is, I’ve always been proud of you. Happy Birthday Meadow! I know it’s your 21st birthday and you wanted to go big in Japan. LHowever, the family has baked a cake waiting for you when you get home, so hurry up. I love you baby. Uncle Vin

We will find Vin Diesel in the ninth chapter of Fast and Furious, what will be the penultimate of the saga. In this film (here the traielr) Toretto and associates will even go into space to roar their engines. As for what will be the final film of the long adventure of one of the most beloved cinematographic series of all time, Diesel has opened the possibility to see the return of The Rock.

As you know, in fact, there has never been good blood between the two. However, on Instagram Diesel, some time ago, he posted a shot that suggested to fans a reconciliation in sight with Dwayne Johnson (details here). We just have to wait for the tenth chapter then!

In theory, I’m a journalist. Basically I write about beautiful things on a beautiful site. Why come on, no one is cooler than the Monkey.


