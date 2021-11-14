Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow defeated cancer: “I am blessed” [foto]

Meadow, the daughter of the late actor Paul Walker, uploaded a photo to Instagram to inform all his followers that he has defeated cancer.

2 years ago today. I have come a long way. Bye bye cancer. Blessed and grateful

Next November 30 will be exactly 8 years since the actor of Fast and Furious he left this world prematurely at 40. Meadow was only 15 at the time. Luck for her that she found it in Vin Diesel, a great friend of his father, a point of reference. In fact, the young woman recently married Louis Thornton-Allan on a beach in the Dominican Republic and has chosen the interpreter of Dominic Toretto as his witness.

To reiterate this splendid relationship between the two, Diesel posted a beautiful photo with Meadow on her 21st birthday on November 5, 2019.

I could say I’m so proud of the person you’re becoming – the actor had written. But the truth is, I’ve always been proud of you. Happy Birthday Meadow! I know it’s your 21st birthday and you wanted to go big in Japan. LHowever, the family has baked a cake waiting for you when you get home, so hurry up. I love you baby. Uncle Vin

Meadow Walker now he can finally enjoy his life to the full after winning such an important and difficult battle. Some time ago another big star, in that case of music, had revealed that he had overcome the same evil. Let’s talk about Mark Hoppus, lead singer of Blink-182.

I just saw my oncologist and I am cured of cancer !! – had written the musician. Thank God, the universe, friends, family and all who have sent support, kindness and love. I still have to check every six months and it will take me at least until the end of the year to get back to normal, but today is a great day and I feel so happy.

A happy day, we are happy for Meadow!