Paul Walker’s daughter reveals she had an abortion

Meadow Walker, daughter of the late actor Paul Walker, expressed her discontent with the recent decision of the Supreme Court of the United States, in which they revoked the right of women to legally access an abortion.

Through her social networks, the model not only regretted the measure of the Court; She also shared her own experience since in 2020, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, she underwent an abortion.

“There are countless women who have struggled to make the decision to have an abortion. I too have struggled with the choice but in 2020 when the world was collapsing during the pandemic I sought an abortion,” she wrote on her official Instagram account.

Walker revealed that it was a private and personal decision and that at that moment she felt extremely blessed to have a good doctor, who supported her during the process.

She even recognized that the doctor’s help was an important factor for her to be the happy and, above all, healthy person that she is now, and compared the revocation with the aggressions that women experience every day.

“Knowing that even more women will not have the opportunity to seek safe termination of pregnancy or to choose the safety of their bodies is absolutely heartbreaking. In a world that constantly marginalizes women, this strikes me as the biggest attack of all. Banning abortion doesn’t prevent abortions, but safe abortions,” she said.

But this was not all, after telling this very private part of her life, Meadow explained that she received endless messages against her, criticizing her for her past actions and asking people who do not agree with her beliefs to refrain from comment on “horrible things”.

