Paul Walker’s daughter was married, accompanied to the altar by Vin Diesel

He was chosen as her godfather when she was born 22 years ago and on Friday he was at her side to take her to the altar: Vin Diesel has accompanied Meadow Walker on her wedding day. The 54-year-old actor remained next to the young model, daughter of his friend and colleague of many films in the Fast & Furious saga: Paul Walker died at age 40 in a car accident in 2013 while traveling at high speed in Santa Clarita, California, during a day off from the set of Fast & Furious 7.

The film was interrupted and resumed only after many months in April 2014: brothers Cody and Caleb were involved to complete the planned scenes with the actor.

Meadow, who was 15 when her father died, later embarked on a brilliant modeling career and a few months ago announced her engagement to actor Louis Thornton-Allan, with whom she later got married on Friday. “We’re married !!!!”, “we’re married !!!” is the message with which Walker chose to publish a short video on her Instagram account and then a couple of photos of her wedding, in which Vin Diesel is seen accompanying her to the altar among the celebrations of the couple’s friends.