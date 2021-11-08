Paul Walker’s Mitsubishi Eclipse up for auction

Movie From Fast and Furious 9 to Out in 60 Seconds: 10 high-speed movies

With the saga proceeding swiftly towards a two-part epilogue, Fast & Furious 10 and 11, the fans and the cast of the first hour led by Vin Diesel do not miss an opportunity to remember the “brother” Paul Walker died tragically and prematurely on November 30, 2013 following a car accident that took place before the filming of Fast & Furious 7. Director James Wan created 350 extra shots using archival footage after Walker’s death, as did Walker’s two brothers who helped as stunts. Brian O’Conner has since been alive and well and living with his family away from the reckless impossible missions of his former team of steering wheel aces.

Another of the cars driven by Paul Walker in the original was reported by the Car Throttle website in January Fast & Furious, a green Mitsubishi Eclipse, will be auctioned. It is not the first car Walker drove to be auctioned after his death, in 2015 for example the orange Toyota Supra was auctioned off, another car that Walker’s character, policeman Brian O’Conner, drove in. first “Fast & Furious”.

Car Throttle reports that the Mitsubishi Eclipse that will go up for auction is one of six driven by Walker in the first film, the opening price of the auction is not known, but the previous cars auctioned so far have reached $ 550,000. The 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse was the car that Brian O’Conner drove in the original “Fast & Furious” and that he used the car to train for a road race where he was supposed to get the attention of the Dom Toretto of Vin Diesel for the purpose of infiltrating his gang. After nearly destroying the car by overloading the NOS during the race, the Eclipse is destroyed when rival driver and crime boss Johnny Tran detonates the NOS tank during a gun fight.

Paul Walker’s film career began in 1986 with horror Don’t open that closet, Walker comes from a few television roles and in the film as a teenager he is part of a clique of kids and adults who join forces to defeat a ferocious monster who has a habit of hiding in closets. Twelve years later comes a role in the Pleasantville Gary Ross as sportsman Skip, basketball champion and Reese Witherspoon love interest, role followed by a spot on the sports comedy American football team Varsity Blues. In 2000, the meeting with director Rob Cohen for the thriller The Skulls – The skulls, who a year later will want him to co-star alongside Vin Diesel in Fast & Furious. The success of Fast & Furious will launch Walker as an action actor and so comes the action thrillers Bobby Z – The drug lord, Running, Trap at the bottom of the sea and science fiction Timeline – At the edge of time. As the actor continues to reprise his role as Brian O’Conner in the Fast & Furious films he will also star in the thriller. Lazarus Project, in the action Takers and in action comedy Pawn Shop Chronicles. Before his untimely death, Walker will shoot the action thriller Vehicle 19, will showcase his acting skills in the drama Hours and star alongside RZA’s Brick Mansions, remake of the French action Banlieue 13 which will be released posthumously along with the last role in “Fast & Furious 7”.

For fans who are satisfied with a detailed scale version, of Paul Walker’s Mitsubishi Eclipse there are beautiful metal models in various sizes all inspired by “Fast & Furious” including one highly sought after by collectors that includes a figure of the actor as Brian O’Conner. This model produced by Revell is still available online still in its original packaging.