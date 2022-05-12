Paul Walker’s mother begs Vin Diesel to bring Brian back

The filming of Fast and Furious 10 started in Rome not without complications. After a few days, Justin Lin announced that he was giving up on directing the film. In question: disputes with Vin Diesel (described as a diva and said not physically prepared).

French Louis Leterrier (Elusive, The Transporter, Far from the Périph) has since taken over the reins of the blockbuster.

Fast and Furious 10 (Fast X) will he see the return of Brian O’Connor teased at the end of Fast 9?

Cheryl Walkerthe mother of Paul Walkerwould have asked Vin Diesel to bring back to the screen the character played by his son who died in 2013. Especially since the release of Fast 10 will mark the 10th anniversary of his death.

“When Paul’s mother asks me to bring Brian back to the screen,” Vin Diesel shared on instagram, “I can’t tell you how seriously I take this request. Fast wouldn’t be what it is without the love and brotherhood between Dom and Brian that started in 2001.“.

Vin Diesel recalled, at the start of the filming of Fast 10, that not a day goes by that he does not think of Paul Walker.

“Not a day goes by that I don’t want to go back in time and convince Pablo not to come back to Los Angeles this Thanksgiving weekend… All Fast movies have to honor my brother Pablo at their heart. In the real world, I will always watch over his family, because in the real world he is my family. When her daughter asked me to accompany her to her wedding…I broke down in tears before doing it with pride and honor…When her mother asks me to bring Brian back to the screen, I can’t tell you how seriously I take this request. Fast wouldn’t be what it is without the love and brotherhood between Dom and Brian that started in 2001.“.

He had explained the same thing to Filmsactu when Fast 9 came out.”I would say to those fans (about Brian’s character).. not a moment, a day, a scene, a line of dialogue, that my brother Pablo (Paul Walker) didn’t guide me.. and guides the production of Fast… I would say that Fast will always be the representation of eternal brotherhood“.

The Dailymotion player is loading…

After the death of Paul Walker in November 2013 during the filming of Fast and Furious 7, his brothers Caleb and Cody had played a few scenes as Brian O’Conner. The head of Paul Walker was then added digitally. “There might be a way to do it” continues Cody Walker. “But you would have to think about it, and it would have to be in good taste“.

“I hope we will be offered some kind of cameo to bring back Paul who could save everyone” Caleb Walker told USA Today. “JI could help them with that. This is my dream and I hope we can do this in one of the future movies.”

Dwayne Johnson for his part believes that Vin Diesel uses the memory of Paul Walker in a shameful way. Especially when he begs him to come back in Fast and Furious because that’s what “Pablo would have wanted”.

“My little brother Dwayne“began by writing whoever plays Dom Toretto in a post intended to bring Dwayne Johnson back to Fast 10.”As you know, my children call you Uncle Dwayne. There’s not a party where they don’t send you all their best wishes… the time has come. The legacy awaits us. I told you years ago that I was going to keep the promise I made to Pablo. I promised we would make the best finale of Fast and it’s the 10th. I say it out of love but… you have to come back, don’t leave the franchise, you have a very important role to play. Hobbs cannot be played by anyone else. I hope you will rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny.”

Dwayne Johnson did not fail to explain not having appreciated the way this message was constructed. For him, this is one more example of Vin Diesel’s manipulative spirit.

“Vin’s recent post was an example of his manipulation” claimed The Rock at the microphone of CNN. “I didn’t like that he quoted his children in this post, nor that he mentioned the death of Paul Walker. Leave them out of it. We talked about all this months ago and it was clear between us that there will be no sequel“.

Jason Momoa on the set of Fast 10.