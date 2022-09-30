Paula Cónovas del Vas catwalk at Paris Fashion Week presented recycled fabrics and edible pieces

(EFE) – The Spanish designer Paula Cánovas del Vas presented this Thursday eighth collection with an artistic spectacle of bright colors, recycled fabrics and edible pieces in its first official catwalk of Paris Fashion Week.

The Murcian designer exhibited the innovative collection of her homonymous brand, where she explored the sustainabilityteamwork and sensory experiences to present their modern ensembles.

“The idea was to create an installation in which people not only consumed the fashion of visual waybut also out with the other senses“, said the designer in an interview granted to EFE.

The foods are also part of the sets themselves, with necklaces of anise or leaves of purple cabbage to cover the breasts.

The catwalk mixes the fashion with fresh fruit and nutswhich recreate a “surreal dinner” where can experience fashion with all five senses: “That is why we have created an installation in which people can eat collection“, he claimed.

The models were moving through the exhibition in the Cervantes Institute of Paris and helped each other by passing fruit and glass baskets, which symbolize group work.

The designer emphasized the peer effortsince, when the collections are presented, the merit is usually attributed only to the designer when in reality “fashion is a team effort“.

The dressmaker stressed that making fashion sustainable should be most common in the industry: “It is a way of creating and working with integrity and sensitivity”.

The concept of sustainability extends to all aspects of the firm: from ensuring the ethical treatment of its workers, to recycled fabrics and product packaging, he assured.

The catwalk was dominated by brilliant taffetas, silks and recycled fabrics to create fluid and overlapping combinations.

The seamstress used large patterns with lycra threads to add volume and create different silhouettes.

The nails of the modelswhich resemble the sea ​​urchin quillswere imported from Japan and created by the artist Moeko Nakamura.

Cánovas del Vas has been a finalist this year for the prestigious LVMH awardsand has also been nominated for the award from Vogue Spain.

The artist has worked hand in hand with great figures such as the designer John Galliano at Maison Margiela or rapper Kanye Westwith whom she served as artistic director at a time in her career that she defines as “ultra creative“.

The outfits on the catwalk with fringes, bright colors and volume contrast with a completely white background, which aims to recreate a parallel and surreal world.