Paula Echevarría and the (almost) skinny jeans that look best with Cinderella shoes

That Paula Echevarria take some Cowboys That they become an obsession for their followers in record time is nothing new. And although in this case the actress has not revealed, for the moment, who signs them, the question is already in the air. The reason? That it is that model that we all want to have in our closet. High-waisted, straight leg (almost almost skinny, although trends say that wide-legs are worn more) and with the perfect length to show off your cinderella shoes, are that basic that always works. And that, incidentally, creates the effect of infinite legs.

The 10 favorite sports shoes of the celebrities who dress best (Tamara Falcó, Paula Echevarría and company)

A virtue, that of the illusion of ultra-long legs, which is enhanced thanks to Cinderella shoes, those that surrender to transparencies, making footwear a truly sexy element. If we add to the equation the presence of crop top, which leaves part of the waist visible, we have the missing ingredient to continue increasing the sensation of verticality. Lastly, glitter makes an appearance on the belt and bag hand, topping off the look with hoop earrings and a high bun that could very well have put the icing on any Jennifer Lopez appearance (another advocate, by the way, of Cinderella shoes, with permission of Dakota Johnson).

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

We started the search for jeans like these right now.

