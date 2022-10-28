Paula Hawkins: “Revenge never works. I wouldn’t go for it, but you never know.”

Revenge or forgiveness? “That’s the dilemma,” assumes the British writer Paula Hawkins. “We’re supposed to forgive, but the characters in my last two novels, To simmer Y Blind pointThey don’t have that option. The character of the latter feels trapped, cornered and only sees the path of revenge as acceptable. Let’s hope we never find ourselves in that situation, because revenge rarely goes well and the reward that one extracts from a revenge is not always what one expects. On a personal level I would like to think that I would never opt for revenge, but you never know. Never say never,” he adds. the author of the girl on the train, thriller with which it became a bestseller in 2015 with 27 million readers in 50 countries, and which made it one of the benchmarks of the domestic noirsubgenus of the black novel set in everyday environments such as home and starring ordinary people.

After the slip written in the watera year ago he was recovering with To simmer. Now Hawkins (1972) passes through Barcelona, ​​before participating in Madrid in Getafe Negro. presents Blind point (Planeta / Columna), a short novel that she wrote during the pandemic and commissioned for the Quick Reads program of the charity The Reading Agency, which selects prestigious authors each year to promote reading among adults with literacy deficiencies.

claustrophobic atmosphere

It is starring a triangle of inseparable friends since childhood: Eddie, Jake and Ryan. The first two end up getting married. But Jake is murdered days after a marital fight with Edie and Ryan is the prime suspect in the crime, which takes place in an isolated house on a Scottish cliff. “I wrote it during confinement. I was in a place like that, in Edinburgh, in winter, with darkness and storms, with that feeling that we had of being trapped, of claustrophobia. That scenario shaped the content and suggested the story to me. Edie is a woman with a normal life until suddenly her family and close environment turns her around like a pancake and she takes away the security she felt, as she happened to us with her covid. All that atmosphere was transferred to the novel”, says the author, born in Salisbury, Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe) and living in London since 1989.

I don’t know how to write without talking about the past. The past explains what a person has become

The first objective of Blind point it is captivate readers in libraries, hospitals, prisons, schools, and homeless shelters. “Since it was commissioned, I had to limit myself to 20,000 words. They asked me not to lower the level of writing, but to simplify the language somewhat. And I simplified the structure so as not to make the reader dizzy. I looked for a more linear story but keeping my style “, explains Hawkins, to whom the profession of journalist that he exercised in his beginnings was “useful in this shorter black novel that required condensing and getting to the point”.

And yes, he keeps his style domestic noir. “I think it is successful because many people identify with my characters or put themselves in their place. Anyone can think that what could happen to them. And I describe the worst thing that one can imagine, what nobody would like to happen to us , very day-to-day fears, which have to do with family and friendship relationships. It is in those spaces where women and children are most vulnerable and where they are most likely to be victims of atrocious acts. Environments that are supposed to should be safe but where things go wrong”.

The guilt

“I don’t know how to write without talking about the past, it’s something recurring in my stories -he admits-. The past explains what a person has become. I usually stretch a thread from a character’s past and twist it”. He is not interested in the police investigation, but what moves someone normal to do something terrible. In Blind point It asks if the one who commits an aggression is as guilty as the one who hides it. He believes that it is worse to commit it than to remain silent, but adds that “for the victim they surely do share the same level of guilt, because she feels that no one took her side.”

Hawkins, who is already working on a new “dark and creepy” novel, he says, always writes “knowing who the culprit is, but without planning too much, because during the writing new ideas and threads arise to connect.” He doesn’t know if Blind point will end up on film as it did with the girl on the train. She was satisfied with that adaptation, starring Emily Blunt, she says. “I liked it. They were faithful and authentic in respecting the dark and gloomy setting, although some were disappointed that it was set in New York and not in the original London. But that’s the cinema“.

‘Blind point’ Paula Hawkin Translations: Aleix Montoto Planet 160 pages | €16.90

