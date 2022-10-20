Paula Patton and her fried chicken fail on social networks

B.They say that shoemaker to your shoe, although for the kitchen everyone has a different way of doing things, however this Tuesday, everything got out of control against the actressPaula Pattonwho uploaded to his social networks his recipe for how to make Fried Chickenalthough the one that ended up fried was her because of the rain of criticism.

The annoyance of some people on social networks was due to the culinary errors of the actress’s tutorial that shone in movies like “Dej Vu”, “Precious” or “Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol”, among them the way of seasoning and not washing the chicken long enough before cooking.

This situation was even criticized by the actor Mark L Walbergwho claimed that his fried chicken was like eating cereal without milk and then downing the glass with the milk product.

The recipe of Paula Patton went viral, after a woman uploaded a Duo on TikTok where she points out the mistakes that the actress had, since this dish is one of the favorites for many people. In fact, the anger was so great for the person who wrote on Twitter, “Paula Patton just ruined my day“.

“Dear Blacks: Spend more time with your mixed-race children and teach them how to make black and southern food properly. Paula Patton’s chicken is an embarrassment to our kitchen.”is listening on the user’s video.

Before the incessant rain of comments and notifications on Paula Patton’s cell phone, the actress uploaded a video to her social networks explaining this situation accompanied by the legend “Peace, love and Fried Chicken“.

“Today I woke up and I saw on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter the way I made the fried chicken and All good?. Look it’s my mom’s recipe, that’s how she did it and of course I washed the chickenPaula pointed out.

“I know we all have a way of doing things, but it’s my mother’s recipe, we put everything on the oil, it’s the way we do it. But it’s ok, I appreciate the comments, I hope you have a great Tuesday and I send you lots of love” finished.