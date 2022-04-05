Paula Patton’s fried chicken recipe is the laughingstock of the internet

ads

There are few comfort foods that hit the spot quite like a good piece of fried chicken. The crunchy, buttery goodness that encrusts a juicy piece of chicken is enough to make anyone’s mouth water, which is why the food has become a staple not just in the US, but around the world. .

This all brings us to actress Paula Patton, who recently shared an impromptu cooking tutorial video on her social media channels where she made fried chicken using some…questionable methods, to say the least. Naturally, the internet is having a field day with the clip and almost every item of it has gone viral.

Read on for the full story.

Source: Instagram Paula Patton’s fried chicken tutorial sparked some hilarious reactions online.

On Instagram on March 4, 2022, Paula shared a nearly five minute long video of herself preparing fried chicken for her family. That may sound pretty benign, but what made this video go viral was what Paula did while she was preparing the chicken. In the video, fans watch the star commit some serious mishaps in the kitchen, including not washing meat long enough and seasoning chicken while frying.

Naturally, the internet was quick to call out the Precious actress for her misdeeds, and a multitude of people mocked her decisions on social media.

One user took issue with Paula’s upbringing in her post, writing, “Dear black people, please spend more time with your mixed race children and teach them how to prepare black and southern food properly. Paula Patton’s chicken is an embarrassment to our kitchen.” Paula was born to a white mother and a black father.

I was wondering why Paula Patton was all the rage… This is some bird stuff here https://t.co/DMqNyy1hXJ

— Wu-Tang is for the kids (@WUTangKids) April 5, 2022

See Paula Patton try to cook fried chicken: pic.twitter.com/NyrQOmHC1w

— ℂ𝕙𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥-𝔹𝕖𝕒𝕣𝕖𝕣 (@93toEternity) April 5, 2022

“On behalf of biracial people everywhere, I want to say that Paula Patton does not represent our kitchen at all. Don’t throw us that mess… someone taught him wrong, “commented another user.

“The problem is not that Paula Patton’s mother is white. She’s not from the south. Southern white women know how to fry chicken,” another person wrote.

Robin Thicke I take back all the negative things I’ve said about you, sir. It all makes sense now. https://t.co/3bhcGvFpCR

— Eric Cherry (@CBMUchamp) April 4, 2022

Others joked that Paula’s cooking is the reason her marriage to singer Robin Thicke dissolved after 21 years in 2014.

“I saw a video of Paula Patton frying chicken and I think they should have been more empathetic towards Robin Thicke,” one Twitter account shared.

“Robin Thicke let Paula Patton drive him crazy and she seasoned the chicken after frying it in the oil? WOW. At least it made for some really good music, because that’s crazy,” chimed in another.

As of this writing, Paula hasn’t responded to her criticism online, nor has she posted anything else on her Instagram since sharing the cooking video.

