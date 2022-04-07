Paula Patton’s Net Worth Proves She Can Afford To Fry Her Chicken Any Way She Wants

ads

In her now-viral Instagram video, actress Paula Patton shared her mom, Joyce Patton’s fried chicken recipe. Paula proceeded to make the recipe on camera after claiming that she was cooking for her and her ex-husband’s son Robin Thicke, Julian’s school. Paula rinsed the chicken before dipping it in flour, then put it in a pan with avocado oil, seasoning the batch as it cooked and causing havoc on the internet.

Since the backlash, the LA native has responded to the slew of memes and tweets on Instagram. In her video, Paula says that she understands that her mom’s recipe “may sound crazy” to some. However, the formula is what she has grown accustomed to, as she grew up with her mother’s chicken.

Paula’s long-awaited tutorial comes after a celebrated Hollywood career and dozens of movies that contributed to her net worth.

Source: Getty Images What is Paula Patton’s net worth?

Paula has a net worth of $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Unlike many of her peers, the Mission Impossible star didn’t always want to be an actress. She studied film at the University of Southern California, where she wanted to be a documentary filmmaker and even got a three-month assignment with PBS to shoot documentaries after graduation.

Once her contract with PBS ended, Paula began a career in the music industry. In the early 2000s, she provided her vocals for Usher’s 2004 album “Confessions”. The 46-year-old star also wrote several songs on Robin’s albums under the pseudonym Max Haddington.

At 28, Paula changed careers again and opted for acting. In 2005, the actress landed her first film as one of Will Smith’s love interests in Hitch. Throughout the 2000s, Paula landed more opportunities on projects like Deja Vu, Idlewild, Jumping the Broom, Precious, and her BET+ show, Sacrifice.

Is Paula Patton in a relationship?

During the early days of their career, Paula and Robin navigated being married in the spotlight. Unfortunately, the high school sweethearts couldn’t make their relationship work and they divorced in March 2015.

Source: Getty Images

Years after the divorce, in April 2018, Paula told Extra, “Now I have a boyfriend. I haven’t called anyone boyfriend. He is my boyfriend!”. However, she tends to keep her love life off social media and chooses to share moments with Julian and her work.

