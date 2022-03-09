Paula Sánchez Diz, coordinator of the long covid group

Paula Sanchez Diz.

The multidisciplinary group in which they participate 26 scientific societies and that works on the development of scientific and clinical knowledge about patient care with persistent covid you have already designed your full organization chart. As you have been able to find out Medical Writing, in this month of March all its different initiatives will be able to be launched and it will already opt for a call from the Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII).

The first step has been the appointment of a coordinator for the project. The one chosen by scientific societies has been the biologist and researcher specializing in population genetics and forensics Paula Sanchez Diz. “I have taken on the project with great enthusiasm, it seems to me to be a very exciting initiative and a very interesting challenge with great long-term future projection”assures the coordinator to Medical Writing.

The rest of the organization chart is made up of a scientific Comittee responsible for managing the collaborative group and which has already held its first meeting last week. It was agreed to create five working groups: one dedicated to updating the clinical care guide for patients with persistent covid; another focused on the development of the training program; the person in charge of developing the application; and two others with a more investigative scope to develop a comprehensive assessment scale for persistent covid and manage the Regicovid-Ap registry.

As this newspaper has been able to know, the APP group has already held its first meeting, this Thursday it will be the turn for the clinical guide and the training plan, and the next 21 will meet the two in the research field.

Profile of Paula Sanchez Diz

say it is PhD in Biology and Forensic Genetics at the Santiago de Compostela University (USC) with an outstanding cum laude. He has been part of the international consortium SNPforID, high performance analysis of SNPs for the forensic identification of people, of the International Society of Forensic Genetics (ISFG), the Spanish Association of Human Genetics (AEGH), the Spanish Society of Pharmacogenetics and Pharmacogenomics ( SEFF), the CIBER for Rare Diseases (CIBERER) and the “Genomic Medicine” research group at USC. He also did a stay at the Institute of Molecular Pathology and Immunology of the University of Porto (Ipatimup) in 2004 where he focused on the genetic study of a Ugandan population and its implications in forensic genetics and population genetics.

In the field academic, it has been personal Teaching researcher during nine consecutive years at USC. In addition, she has also worked as a professor at the University of Vigo, the Complutense University of Madrid and the universities of Portugal (Coimbra) and Brazil (Rio de Janeiro). A task that led her to receive the Accreditation for Hired Professor Doctor granted by Aneca in 2011.

In these positions he has researcher work within the Isidro Parga Pondal program (Xunta de Galicia-Universidade de Santiago de Compostela) between 2007 and 2011, as principal investigator of a research project based on the application of massive sequencing technologies in forensic genetics, granted by the Ministry of Science and Technology , Government of Spain (National Plan), and has been a member of the research team of different research projects in areas such as forensic genetics, population genetics, pharmacogenetics and genetic diagnosis of diseases.

Regarding her participation in the scientific literature, she is co-author of more than 70 publications in journals and book chapters. He has also participated in congresses and scientific meetings with more than 60 contributions (posters, oral communications and invited talks), he even received an award for the best oral communication at the 10th Portugaliae Genetica.

In 2012 he began to carry out external collaborations of test auditor with the National Accreditation Entity (ENAC), work that continues today. Between 2013 and 2017 he also developed this work at Instituto Português de Acreditação. Later, he joined the public company Nasertic as a Molecular Biology Specialist Technician where he became familiar with DNA extraction and sequencing of samples obtained by PCR. With the arrival of the pandemic, as of 2020 he began to perform SARs-CoV-2 RNA sample extractions by PCR detection and to analyze Concentration and extraction of RNA from wastewater.