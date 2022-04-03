Paulina Peña celebrates her bachelorette party and pays tribute to Jennifer Aniston. | instagram special

Paulina Peña celebrates her bachelorette party and pays tribute to Jennifer AnistonWell, although the event was marked by an elegant style, there was no lack of references to his favorite television series, “Friends”.

And it is that after seven years of relationship, the eldest daughter of former Mexican President Enrique Peña Nietois ready to start a new stage of her life where Fernando Tenaher boyfriend, will become her husband.

Read more: Selena Quintanilla, her widower Chris Pérez publishes an unpublished image on their wedding anniversary

Even though six months to go until the big weddingIt was this weekend when Paulina Peña Pretelini was entertained by friends and family with a lovely breakfast. Through her social networks, the influencer shared some details, including a satin white power suit with which he stood out from his guests.

Although there was no shortage of brightly colored flowers, a cheese table and more, what touched his followers was a curious heart cake with rainbow filling that had the legend “He’s her lobster” (He is his lobster) in reference to the series “Friends” and the couple formed by Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimer as “Rachel Green” and “Ross Geller”.

The cake was most original.



Paulina Peña looked very happy,



Paulina looked very excited and shared several images with her friends where she was not lacking her sister, Nicole Pena Pretelini, who has chosen to keep their social networks private.

The great absentees, Tania Ruiz and the daughters of Angélica Rivera

Although the bachelorette party of Paulina Peña Pretelini He looked the funniest, some absences did not go unnoticed by his followers. The first of them was the Tanya Ruizwho is currently partner of Enrique Peña Nieto and who has shown a close relationship with the three children of the former president.

Those who were also not seen at the event were the daughters of Angélica Rivera, who also formed a very close bond with the Peña Pretelini while their parents were a couple. Let’s remember that when Paulina got engaged, Sophia Castro She was one of the first to find out with a video call and celebrate the happy news.

Although work commitments have a lot to do with it, it is expected that everything will change for other celebrations of the future bride and that they will also accompany her in the wedding that will be on October 1, 2022.

Paulina Peña dressed in white.



Every detail was taken care of.



The farewell celebration for Paulina Peña Pretelini also sparked rumors that the young you could celebrate your civil marriage beforebut so far no further details have been revealed.