Paulina Porizkova against “ageism” and the recommendations of Smart Girl | Lifestyle
The world of fashion owes a debt to older women, so believes the model Paulina Porizkova, author of this week’s phrase.
The 56-year-old Czech was interviewed about her modeling career on PEOPLE (the TV show!), where she was optimistic about the progress that has been made within the industry: “I love the movement of the inclusion of the body and inclusion of color and celebrating different beauty”. However, she denounced that discrimination due to aging continues to be a widespread vice.
When asked what the fashion industry needed to change, she replied: “Ageism, baby.”
“On one hand you’re embarrassed that you’re getting older, and on the other you’re like, ‘But I’m smarter, I’m better, I’m funnier, I’m more patient!’ Overall, as a person, I’m the best I’ve ever been. So I’m not ready to be fired. You can’t write me off because I’ve got some wrinkles and gray hair now, when I’m fabulous, the most fabulous I’ve ever been. I’m actually going to leave it at that and say, ‘You know what? This is me at my best moment. Deal with it!”
Porizkova began her modeling career at the age of 13. In addition to her work on the runway, she has appeared in videos for the songs ‘You Might Think’ and ‘Drive’ by The Cars; She also starred in the movie ‘Her Alibi’ (1989), alongside Tom Selleck and acted in the movie ‘Thursday’.
You can find the full interview here.
What cool things are happening in the world of fashion
Tommy Hilfiger announced that applications are now open for the fourth edition of the Fashion Frontier Challenge, a program that seeks to amplify the brand’s vision of sustainability, support entrepreneurs who support the culture of no waste and create a more inclusive future in the fashion world.
The goal is to invite black, indigenous, and people of color, those living with disabilities, and interested women to apply on the YouNoodle platform. They have until April 29, 2022.
There will be two winners and one ‘Public Favorite’; The award includes a one-year mentorship with the brand’s experts and a mentorship and course at the INSEAD business school.
Fans of the brand will be able to participate as digital judges in the first phase of the process. They will help find the top 50. You can subscribe here.
The final event of the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge will take place in early 2023.
Book by Patrick Demarchelier
Price: $98.13
Photobook with more than 400 images made by the French artist, including his work in Harper’s Bazaar, Glamor and Vogue. Among the celebrity portraits that make it up is that of Princess Diana (in which she appears hugging her legs, while wearing a crown, a necklace and a white dress), as well as photos of Madonna, Linda Evangelista, Eva Green, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Angelina Jolie and many more.
Demarchelier was born on the outskirts of Paris in 1943, and became interested in photography after his stepfather gave him his first camera.
Throughout his career he worked at Hearst Publications and Condé Nast, where he made dozens of images for magazine covers.
He was the official photographer of Princess Diana in the 1990s, and although his name shone again when he appeared in the film ‘Sex and The City’ and was indirectly mentioned in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’, his prestige was overshadowed when several models accused him of abuse in 2018.
He died at the age of 78.
Photobook by Patrick Demarchelier. Price: $98.13
Socks
Price: $49.00
Pack with 3 cotton pieces, in 3 designs: black with red heart logo on the heel, white with red heart logo on the heel, and white with mini red hearts. The brim has ribbed detail.
The editor opines: In this season, socks have to be seen! Remember that we are in the return of the 2000’s and that there is nothing more retro than wearing them with sandals. The more beautiful the design, the more in trend you will be. Although you will achieve a very cute look, the bad news is that there are no exchanges or returns, so think about it before making the purchase.
Pack of three socks. Price: $49
Powder to cover gray hair and roots
Price: $34.50
Improves the appearance of the hair, offers a natural finish and protects hair from thinning. It is free of waxes, dyes and parabens. It is vegan and comes in recyclable packaging. It is waterproof, so there is no danger of the color fading. It won the 2021 Allure Best of Beauty award.
The editor opines: How many root covering products (other than dye) have you used? Surely enough and some are less effective than others. The best thing about this powder is that it adheres to the hair easily. Ah, but it has two more benefits: it is waterproof and gives a natural finish. Pool, here we come! Another reason to buy it? It’s Brooke Shields’ favourite.
Color Wow root covering powder, in a dark brown tone. Price: $34.50
Scented candle in glass
Price: $2.99
With the smell of vanilla ice cream and waffles. It is white in color and remains so until it is completely consumed.
The editor opines: If you’re looking for a way to make your home smell delicious, you have several options. If you don’t want to fill your house with flowers, why not buy one of these candles? It is ideal for those who love sweet smells, which in addition to improving the aroma of their space, will put them in a good mood and with the best disposition to do anything.
Vanilla scented candle. Price: $2.99
Sandals Katy Perry Collection
Price: $129.00
Open platform shoes with high heel and adjustable strap.
In addition to purple, this comfortable, fun, and refreshing design is available in soft tan, pink amethyst, and black.