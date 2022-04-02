Paulina Porizkova against “ageism” and the recommendations of Smart Girl | Lifestyle

This Thursday, March 31, the fashion world lost one of its most prolific photographers. How else to remember him if not through his work?

Demarchelier was born on the outskirts of Paris in 1943, and became interested in photography after his stepfather gave him his first camera.

Throughout his career he worked at Hearst Publications and Condé Nast, where he made dozens of images for magazine covers.

He was the official photographer of Princess Diana in the 1990s, and although his name shone again when he appeared in the film ‘Sex and The City’ and was indirectly mentioned in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’, his prestige was overshadowed when several models accused him of abuse in 2018.

He died at the age of 78.