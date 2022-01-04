Paulina raped and killed by stranger in public park while walking, horror in Malta

Maltese police arrested a local young man, 20-year-old Abner Aquilina, explaining that the victim and the alleged attacker did not know each other.

Sexually assaulted and then barbarously killed with several blows to the head while he was walking a public park located under the seafront of Sliema, the most prestigious in Malta. So she was murdered Paulina Dembska, a 29-year-old Polish girl who for some time lived on the Mediterranean Island State, in a student hostel in Sliema. A crime as senseless as it is cruel that has upset Malta and summoned the political, institutional and civil world to say no to this barbarism. The crime took place on the night between Saturday and last Sunday at the Independence Garden in Sliema where the girl’s body was found in the very early morning of January 2 by a passer-by.

A place that the girl knew well and frequented a lot also because it was there that she often went to feed a colony of cats, animals she loved, as shown by the photos and posts on social media. It is not excluded that she is approached by a stranger who then killed her. According to the first investigations, the body showed evident signs of violence to the head and chest: the woman would have been sexually assaulted before being killed. Shortly after the discovery of the body, Maltese police arrested a local young man, 20-year-old Abner Aquilina, who turned out to be the main suspect in the crime of the former Warsaw University student. The boy had been stopped for breaking into a church not far from the place where the body was found. Upon entering Balluta’s parish church, he allegedly started screaming, overturning pews, climbing onto the altar and making threats to those present before being blocked.

From subsequent investigations, he was found to be the main suspect for the attack that cost the woman her life. The police today announced that the victim and the attacker did not know each other and that the 29-year-old was probably chosen at random by the attacker. Aquilina, after his arrest, was subjected to a medical examination and to mandatory medical treatment in a mental health center. The young person is monitored for a mental health assessment.