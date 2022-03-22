Paulina Rubio and Alejandra Guzmán are given an ultimatum; they could lose 20 million!

Less than a month after starting the tour in the United States Perrísimas 2022, by Paulina Rubio48, and AlejandraGuzman, 52, things are not going well at all. In this regard, we talked with the organizers, who told us all the disaster that has been, from the signing of the contract with which each one will earn more than 20 million pesos, to the nightmare that the preparations have been:

-How is everything going for the Perrísimas concert?

“Well, after the failed attempt in 2020 to have them together on stage, they finally reached an agreement in 2022, but it has been a nightmare working with them since the signing of the contract. They both have a very

strong and explosive, and it has not been easy for each one to give in to their requests. It’s been a lot of stress and headache.”

-Well, it was strange that they agreed to do the tour…

“It is that the pandemic hit all the singers hard and they are not even said. Alejandra has managed to manage herself, but she remembers that she lost more than 80 million pesos when she was scammed by Larry Ramos, Ninel Conde’s ex-husband, and she has spent on surgeries due to her health problems with polymers. And about Paulina, not to mention, she is very spendthrift and her career is on the canvas, she has not had any success in recent years; therefore, knowing the enormous amount of money they would earn, they accepted the project”.

-Besides, everyone knows that they don’t get along, from years ago…

“That’s right, but they practically had to swallow their pride for the money. What yes is that both put an absurd clause to accept the tour”.

-Which one?

“That they would not sing a song, one of the other, and that they would not cross paths on stage, that is, first one sings and then the other… it is as if you went to two concerts, when that is not the idea of a concert like this, where the public expects interaction and duets”.

-How were they allowed?

“Well, it was from the beginning to the signing of the contract, but don’t think that they will be able to get away with it, because the businessmen are already pressuring them to help improve sales and that even if they don’t even want to see each other, they do more promotion together and in one of those until they also sing a duet”.

-Are sales going badly?

“It is that the first date is approaching and the public has not been so interested. They announced 23 dates in the United States distributed in cities such as Florida, Texas, California and Las Vegas, to name a few, and not enough tickets have been sold, which has been a very unpleasant surprise, they never imagined that they would not hit so hard and the organizers They are already desperate.”

-You say they haven’t sold enough…

“No, in some squares there they go more or less, but there are others that go very badly, only 30 percent of seats have been sold and that the venues where they will be presented are not that big, they range from six thousand to seven thousand people, and entrepreneurs are not like half places”.

-That’s why they already demanded more promotion…

“That’s right, because to recover the investment, they must fill all the places where they are going to appear, and if they don’t, in addition to jeopardizing their payment, there may be cancellations, which would be terrible for the entrepreneurs, a significant loss. of money they have spent on advertising, that’s why they’ve already gotten very tough on them.”

Do you know how much they will be paid for the tour?

“One million dollars (more than 20 million pesos) each, that’s why they turned to see each other, they interacted little with each other and their laughter seemed very forced.”

-A few days ago it was said that Alejandra invited Erik Rubín to the tour…

“Because of morbidity and pulling more people it would be good, but it is not something that is contemplated.”

-Will they come to Mexico? Maybe they’ll do better here…

“Definitely not, it will only be done in the United States under the conditions and contracts stipulated there, but the businessmen do not contemplate Mexico; in fact, Alejandra already confirmed it last week.”

I hope everything works out…

“See what happens; a month to go and they haven’t seen the work on stage yet, and they haven’t done a dress rehearsal. And as far as I know, the organizers have already told them to forget about the agreement not to sing together, because if they demand it, they’ll have to do it, like with the song they recorded for promotion (‘Ni tú ni nada’). It is a possibility that is handled and they are warned, they know that their 20 million pesos are at stake, ”he concluded.