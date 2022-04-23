Paulina Rubio breaks the silence about her mother’s cancer diagnosis

In the midst of her controversial performances on the “Perrísima Tour” and the legal battle she faces with her ex Gerardo Bazúa, the singer Pauline Rubio lives moments of concern, after her mother, the first actress Susana Dosamantes was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

So far the “golden girl” He had not expressed himself about the terrible news. Now the singer and actress He broke the silence and dedicated a moving message to her in which he assures her that together they will get ahead.

“Mommy, strong woman, that’s how you’ve shown me since I was born. Always warm, with character of integrity and with an imposing personality Nothing ever stops you. Together we will get ahead, my faith in your speedy recovery is unbreakable”, he wrote on his Instagram account.

In the message that shared a photograph in which Susana Dosamantes holds Paulina as a baby, she said that “you are in very good hands, I know that the doctors who treat you do it with their hearts. Susana I don’t need to tell you because you already know, I LOVE YOU and We will continue smiling and walking hand in hand. I know that the light and prayers of all of us who love you are with you. Bobe your grandchildren love you. All together from your hand beautiful mamita “.

The day before, the mother of Pauline He shared a statement with the social magazine “Who” where he gave more information about the diagnosis he received in recent weeks.

He said that the family union with his children and grandchildren, as well as his closest circle have allowed him to take this diagnosis in the best way and confirmed that his treatment is taking him at the Mount Sinai Medical Center, United States.