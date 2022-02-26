Paulina Rubio spends an embarrassing moment in Premio lo Nuestro and ends up thanking her ex

Pauline Rubio was honored on the night of Thursday, February 24 with the Lo Nuestro Award for Lifetime Achievement for his 30-year solo career.

‘The Golden Girl’ sang all her hits on stage like ‘Not a single word’, ‘I’ll do it for you’, ‘I loved you so much’, ‘Cause and effect’, ‘Don’t Say Goodbye’, ‘Mine’, I’m not that woman’ , ‘And I’m still here’, among others, in a black bodysuit with sequins that had her name embroidered as well as a rainbow, as well as high boots and her flowing blonde hair.

However, when giving thanks for the recognition announced by Luis Fonsi, Paulina spent a embarrassing moment because the microphone broke down and did not emit any sound, so after moments of confusionPaulina said everything with signs and addressed her family, who accompanied her for this great moment.

This was the awkward moment:

moments later, Paulina reappeared backstage and with a microphone that did work, he gave words of thanks and to everyone’s surprise, included his exes in such speech.

“Mom, I love you (I love you), thank you for everything you have given me. To my brother Enrique, to my children… to the parents of the children and above all to all of you for making me grow”mentioned in the middle of kisses that his youngest son gave him.

Finally, on social networks a few hours ago, he expanded his speech and wrote, “May thirty more years of success come and yes, always with you, my audience, each one of you has taken my music, my lyrics and my songs to another level. I love you, thank you. #PauPower and Hurray Mexico”.