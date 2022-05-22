Paulina Rubio stops concert and accuses security guard of improperly touching her

The “Perrísimas” tour, starring Paulina Rubio and Alejandra Guzmán, once again gave something to talk about in recent hours, after “La Chica Dorada” abruptly stopped one of her concerts in Phoenix, Arizona, to show that one of the elements of security that were in the place had touched her unduly.

It all happened on May 18, when Rubio, at one point during the night, decided to get off the stage to be able to sing the song “Nena” with his audience, which he did as a duet with Miguel Bosé”; however, and among all the chaos that was formed, the singer interrupted the music to denounce the alleged aggression of which she had been the victim by a guard, who also criticized her for disrespecting her, instead of protecting her.

“Stop the music, stop the music,” he said in English, then addressed the subject directly: “Sir, you touched me. You touched me and that’s wrong because it’s security. Too bad for you. He touched me and it’s security guard”.

Everything was recorded in a video that is already circulating on social networks, where opinions have been divided, because while some users defend that they have raised their voices, others assure that the attack never happened and would only have done it to attract attention. It should be noted that so far it is not known if the interpreter of “Not a single word” or someone from her work team has taken action against the security guard.



controversy follows

Since it was announced that Alejandra and Paulina would share the stage, the controversy was present, since the rivalry that both have had for several years is a well-known topic in the world of entertainment, even several of their fans wondered if they would be able to leave it everything back and being able to work together.

At first it was said that things would not end well, because during the start of the tour several videos that were leaked on the Internet showed the little chemistry that existed between them, to the extent that they ignored each other in the musicals; something that has been changing with the passing of the presentations.

Another of the problems that the tour faced was the cancer that Rubio’s mother was recently diagnosed with, but despite this delicate situation, the singer has shown her professionalism by continuing with the show.

